100 YEARS — June 17, 1920
Boat In Trouble Off Bar Today
Is Towed In By The Coast Guard Crew
Presumably Will Be Taken to North Bend or Marshfield for Repairs
A two-masted gasoline boat was in trouble off the Coos Bay bar today and the crew from the coast guard station went out in the power boat and towed the schooner in. The name of the boat in trouble had not been ascertained this afternoon at the coast guard station.
It will brought to North Bend or Marshfield presumably for repairs.
50 YEARS — June 17, 1970
Middle Creek Ladder Brings Changes in Salmon Run Says BLM Biologist
COQUILLE — Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday heard a long-awaited progress report on some of the changes which have taken place on Middle Creek since the installation of a fish ladder on the falls there in 1963.
John Anderson, fish biologist with the Bureau of Land Management, told chamber members that the number of salmon spotted above the falls has more than tripled since the ladder was built. Quoting from figures compiled by the fish commission, he said the number of fish counted in one mile of the Adler Creek tributary had jumped from 25 in 1964 to 143 in 1969.
Anderson pointed out that the major way to reverse the trend of dwindling catches of commercial salmon off the Pacific Coast is to build more fish ladders like the one on Middle Creek.
Andrews Replaces Burr on Coquille Council
City council members at a regular meeting this week appointed Darald A. Andrews to complete the term of ex-council member George Burr. Burr resigned earlier because of anticipated surgery.
Coquille Mayor Billy E. Melson announced that the results of the recent population survey placed the city’s population at 4,284. Melson asked also that a building permit be granted to the Myrtle Point Security Bank for construction of a branch office at West Fifth and Central. The motion was approved.
The council voted to have a resolution prepared for the July 6 meeting allowing the city to participate in the county’s low-cost housing subsidy program. The vote came after council members heard a report by A.G. Anusich, Coos County Housing Authority director.
15 YEARS — June 17, 2005
Port making tracks in push for North Spit rail spur
By Elise Hamner, City Editor
Every public project manager's nagging fear is to have construction bids come in way above budgeted estimates. Often, it just happens.
But not so, for the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay in its push to extend the rail line another almost 3.5 miles onto the North Spit. Engineers originally estimated the project could cost upwards of $7.2 million. A year ago, they said $5.5 million. Thursday night, the port commission signed off on a deal with a local company to do the work at an even bigger savings.
Seven contractors considered the project. Three companies bid, with the two highest proposals being approximately $4.8 million from Laskey-Clifton Corp. of Coos Bay and the second at $4.3 million from Stacy & Witbeck Inc. headquartered in Alameda, Calif. LTM's Coos Bay office undershot both with its $4.1 million bid to win the deal.
Bandon firefighters quickly quell blaze
A bedroom fire was extinguished on Thursday night in a house about six miles south of Bandon near the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and McTimmons Road.
Bandon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Lanny Boston said he believed candles came into contact with curtains, sparking the blaze shortly after 5 p.m.
Boston said the fire was knocked down in about 4 minutes and did an estimated $10,000 in damage.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
