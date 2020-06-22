100 YEARS — June 22, 1920
County Nurse Is To Be Promoted
Miss Schreyer Will Leave This Locality
Is to Be Succeeded by Miss Elizabeth Campbell — Has Done Splendid Work Here
At the request of Miss Jane C. Allen, state advisory nurse, the County Health association has granted a year’s leave of absence to Miss Cecil Schreyer, county nurse, in order that she may accept a position with the state bureau of nursing during Miss Allen’s absence in New York, where she will attend Columbia University for the coming year.
While the association releases Miss Schreyer with regret, it also recognizes the broader opportunity which the new position will offer.
City And School Board Are Agreed
Tentative Arrangement Is Made About Seventh St.
Not Much Business Up At Meeting of the Council Last Night — People Want Park
There was not much business before the members of the city council to transact at the meeting and two of the members, Councilmen James and Rood, were absent.
Recorder Butler said that he had a telephone message from Dr. E. Mingus who said there was a movement on foot to take a park at the old cemetery. The doctor was under the impression that the city had a park commission. Mr. Butler told him there was no such body and the doctor said that he thought the park question could be handled better through a committee of the council.
Mayor Ferguson explained that there had been a park committee some years ago when the late C.I. Reigard and several others were appointed to act in fitting up Coos Head at a public park. Nothing however was done by the city and the committee was dropped. The mayor said that he thought the proposition from Dr. Mingus was now too indefinite, but that he thought the city would be willing to do most anything the people wanted if the plans were set before the council in a more definite way so the councilmen would know just what it was the people wanted to do.
75 YEARS — June 22, 1945
Burglars Fail To Make Haul
An attempt was made to rob the Pacific Fruit & Produce plant on north Front street Thursday night, police reported today. The outer door had been forced but the second door resisted the efforts of the prowlers. It is the third robbery, in the last few weeks.
Police believe the same person or persons are responsible for all of the jobs including the burglary of Fred Perry’s place on south Broadway where more than $400 in cash was taken and Lou Blanc’s garage, when cash was removed from a drawer early Wednesday morning. In the Blanc robbery the thieves broke one till, and attempted to jimmy the safe.
Runs of Bass Reported Good
Bass fishing off Coos Bay has been running better the past week than at any time previously with record catches being reported by all dealers. The shad run, which has been especially good this season, is just about over. A few shad are being shipped to Newport by Bay dealers for kippering.
The Hallmark Fisheries at Charleston reported the salmon season has opened and the run is good. Hallmark has more than 30 boats out and each are returning with daily catches of about 800 pounds of salmon.
The crab take is rather weak. Some crabs are coming in from Port Orford, other from the Umpqua, and dealers have a fair supply for local consumption.
50 YEARS — June 22, 1970
Aldrich At Portland Session
James Aldrich of Empire Paint Co. returned recently from Portland, where he attended a course in the latest methods of decorating with decoupage and tole painting.
Aldrich was among some 25 craft teachers in a class taught by Vivian West of Seattle, representative of the Patricia Nimocks Co., who is noted throughout the country as a teacher of tole and decoupage decorating.
The Bay Area craft teacher has been working with students of the area for a number of years and has plans to introduce the methods learned in the Portland class, he said.
Grant Is Announced
A total of $16,876 is being allocated from a vocational education grant to Southwestern Community College, according to Dale Parnell, superintendent of public instruction.
He said “the funding was divided between consumer and homemaking grants, a cooperative work experience project, and aid to the disadvantaged and handicapped.”
15 YEARS — June 22, 2005
Siting rules, processes focus of LNG workshop
By Penny Gillson, Editorial Assistant
About 20 people joined with representatives from the Oregon Department of Energy at an informal public workshop to gather input on new energy facility siting rules for liquefied natural gas importation terminals.
Many of those at the workshop held at Coos Bay City Hall seemed more interested in garnering information on the siting process than on providing advice on siting rules.
ODOE project manager Adam Bless said the local workshop followed a January informational meeting regarding a proposal by Colorado-based Energy Projects Development to build a LNG terminal on the North Spit. Bless emphasized a permit application has not been received to build a facility on Coos Bay. A similar rule making workshop was scheduled for this week in Clastkanie, where a LNG facility also is proposed on the Columbia River.
Verger: South Slough expansion dead
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
After months of languishing in the House Land Use Committee, a bill to expand the potential boundaries of the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve appears to be sinking for good. That's according to the bill's sponsor, Sen. Joanne Verger, D-Coos Bay.
She said Jack Hampel, owner of the Coos Bay Oyster Company adjacent to Charleston's drawbridge, is unwilling to sell his plot to the Oregon Department of State Lands, which holds title to property for the federal reserve.
"That's the final nail in the coffin," Verger said on Monday.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
