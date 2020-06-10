100 YEARS — June 10, 1920
Address Pleases Large Audience
Henry G. Hawn Pleases A Large Gathering
Representing the State Chamber of Commerce He Appears at the Millicoma Club
A large number of persons attended the smoker and reception given last evening by the Marshfield executive committee of the State Chamber of Commerce at the Millicoma Club in honor of Henry Gaines Hawn of Portland who spoke on “Oregon and It’s Opportunities.”
Mr. Hawn made an eloquent address, for forty-five minutes, on the possibilities for the development of the Coos Bay harbor lumber, coal and dairy industries. Everyone present was inspired with a desire to cooperate not only with the State Chamber of Commerce but with the local Chamber of Commerce and to help in any other way to build up the community.
50 YEARS — June 10, 1970
Board Members Honor William Walsh
SWOCC Approves Ralph Nader Talk on Campus
By Gordon Davlin, Staff Writer
An October lecture engagement at Southwestern Oregon Community College by Ralph Nader, consumer protection advocate, was approved Tuesday night by the college board of directors.
Approval of the Nader lecture, tentatively set to cover environmental issues, came during a regular meeting of the board on a recommendation by SWOCC president Jack Brookins. Brookins told board member the Nader lecture would start the school’s efforts to bring to the campus each term a speaker of “national caliber.”
The board also approved the 1970-71 SWOCC operating budget, which called for total expenditures of $2,343,985. General fund outlays for personal services, including instructor salaries, were set at $1,223,365. The total general fund was set at $1,929,050, with a capital outlay expense of $215,000.
15 YEARS — June 10, 2005
Coos Bay City Council shoots down Empire waterfront re-design request
By Penny Gillson, Editorial Assistant
They've been through it all before.
At its Tuesday evening meeting, the Coos Bay City Council opted not to consider a request to decrease the size of the Empire Waterfront Settlement Design area and dissolve the Historic Design Review Committee.
The request was filed by Bay Area Athletic Club owner Mark McPeek. McPeek is planning to add a gym to the eastern side of the club. The facility likely would house an NBA-size basketball court, gymnastics area and a children's activity area. However, McPeek also has plans for it to be constructed out of metal, which may or may not fit into the requirements for the design area.
Land rights activists berate proposed plan
By Carl Mickelson, Staff Writer
The allies of several thousand endangered seabirds and shorebirds that died after an oil spill in 1999 didn't make a peep Wednesday night during a public comment session on a restoration plan that seeks to bolster the bird populations.
Instead, several employees of the Bureau of Land Management, on hand at the North Bend Public Library to listen to feedback on the plan, heard from numerous outspoken foes of the plan.
Some threatened lawsuits if the draft plan wasn't changed, while others voiced serious reservations over the great expense specified to compensate for the birds' deaths.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
