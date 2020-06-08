100 YEARS — June 8, 1920
Alley Question Settled by Court
Old Alley Question
City Is Granted a Right of Way At Cold Storage
Is Oddly Shaped and Compromise Offered Which Will Give a Straight Alley Thoroughfare
Judge John S. Coke has decided the suit of the Coos Bay Ice and Cold Storage Company against the city of Marshfield which settles the matter of a right of way for an alley extending from Broadway to Front street extending just west from cold storage plant.
The case was explained to the city council by City Attorney Brand last night. The judge said that it was a case in which it was highly difficult to render a decision owing to the conflicting evidence but that he regarded that it was litigation which should be decided owing to the many interests involved. According to the decision of the judge the complainants in the case own all the land north of the north line of block 5 in North Marshfield addition but the judge grants to the city an alley which is 1 feet wide at Front street and 17 feet wide at Broadway. This makes an oddly shaped alley but it was the only finding that the court could make.
Manual Training Work Shown At High School
Exhibits Indicate That the Students Have Worked Hard and Were Given Good Instruction
The manual training exhibit last Friday afternoon in the high school auditorium pleased and interested a large audience from 2:30 p.m. until 6 o’clock in the evening. All the exhibits showed skillful work and good training, many of the pieces being so perfect that offers to purchase them were made.
W.F. Young, manual training teacher, says the work done this year is four times that of last term. There has been much individual work, repair work around the school building and many improvements made. The enrollment of students in the manual training classes at the first of this term showed a total of fifty-nine from the high school and seventy from the grades.
75 YEARS — June 8, 1945
N.B. Will Honor Teachers Retiring After 28 Years of Community Service
Two North Bend teachers, Mrs. Matilda Sleep and her sister, Miss Ida Gamble, who resigned last month after 28 years of teaching, will be honored by a reception at I.O.O. F. hall at 8 p.m., tonight. Sponsored by North Bend organizations, the reception has been planned under the direction of the North Bend Senior Woman’s club with Mrs. Michael Boileau as chairman.
Mrs. Carrie Clinkenbeard has handled the publicity and the Garden club has had charge of the decorations. A myrtlewood register book, signed by everyone present, will be presented the guests of honor by the chamber of commerce.
New Officers Installed by Eagle Lodges
The Coos Bay aerie of Eagles and auxiliary Wednesday installed their officers for 1945-46 at impressive ceremonies attended by much of the order’s large membership.
Roy Ellis of Roseburg, represented the grand worthy president, and James Jacobson of Coquille, acted as worthy installing conductor.
50 YEARS — June 8, 1970
Coos Woman Dies in Highway 101 Mishap
Coos sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal one-car accident which early this morning claimed the life of a North Bend woman after the car she was driving went off Highway 101 just north of the Menasha turnoff.
The victim was tentatively identified as Mrs. Robert T. Dunback. Auto registration papers found in the car list the owner as a Robert T. Dunback, 4456 Wildwood Drive, North Bend. An early check by police identified Dunback as a former member of the North Bend Air Force Station. He is now serving in Alaska.
CB D-9 Suspends Program
Implementation of all Coos Bay School District 9-sponsored summer programs — academic, musical and recreational — has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of last Tuesday’s second defeat of the district’s 1970-71 operating budget.
The lack of funds, most of which would have come from the next fiscal year’s budget was the reason for dropping the summer school programs.
15 YEARS — June 8, 2005
World War II aircraft here this week
The Wings of Freedom Tour will touch down at the North Bend Municipal Airport Thursday and Friday, bringing living history to local residents who will have the opportunity to see World War II vintage B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator bombers up close.
The heavy bomber aircrafts carried thousands of veterans over enemy territory for more than 60 years. There are only 10 flying examples of the B-17 today, and the B-24 is the only one of its type still flying. Both aircrafts are operated by the Collings Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization focused on preserving World War II history for future generations.
Coquille reviews festival's blemishes
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
COQUILLE - Water guns weren't part of popular culture in 1890s Coquille, but that didn't stop some people from using them during the town's beloved yearly celebration of the spirited decade. The City Council agreed at its regular meeting Monday that although the ragtime-themed Gay '90s parade and gathering was generally a success, it also was marked with some unpleasantness.
A juvenile was run over by one of the parade floats, but wasn't injured, according to the Fire Department. Councilors said they heard complaints of teenagers squirting others with blue dye and setting off stink bombs sold by one of the event's vendors.
"If you haven't heard growls about it yet, you will," said Councilor E.N. "Corky" Daniels.
