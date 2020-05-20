100 YEARS — May 20, 1920
Case At Powers Causes A Stir
Charges Against J.H. Windon Cause His Arrest
Alleged That He Took Infant Child From Mother — Angered Because Baby Is a Girl
Justice of the Peace Zimmerman, of Powers, yesterday brought to the attention of District Attorney Hall a case at Powers which stirred up a good deal of indignation in the locality. Charges of unusual actions are made against J.H. Windon and Mr. Hall advised that he be arrested and bound over to await the action of the grand jury which will make a thorough investigation.
According to the story, Windon’s wife gave birth to a baby girl. Windon it is said, was angered because he had one girl and wanted a boy baby and it was reported to the justice that he took the infant child away from the mother.
The matter came up to the attention of neighbors who feared for the safety of the mother and child. Mrs. Windon was cared for by others and the child is also being looked after.
Anonymous Attack On Hospital Made
People Indignant Over Insinuations in Circular
Spurs Progressive Citizens to Get Out and Vote to Enable Construction of Fine Institution
Citizens generally were irate today over an anonymous circular which was put out, attacking the proposal to donate the former burial ground on Wireless Hill as site for a modern, fireproof hospital to be built by Sisters of Mercy and maintained by them.
The circular simply bears the name of “Committee” and contains only insinuations. It is more of a reflection on the integrity of the members of the Marshfield city council than anyone else.
Original Opposition Forgotten
The circular loses sight of the original opposition that the opponents of using the site for a hospital objected to the old burial ground being so used.
The fact that the old cemetery was left to become merely an undergrowth of brush and not maintained, was regarded as offsetting the alleged sentimental claim.
Danger to Forests is Greater Now
Season is Dry one and Fire Hazard is Big
Forest Protection Week Begins in Few Days and All Expect to Observe It
Next week is Forest Protection week, when everyone is expected to take special care to prevent forest fires. The woods are very much drier than usual at this time of the year and the forest fires it is feared will start much earlier.
Even in Coos county where there is usually plenty of rain it is now very dry. Generally in this locality there is not much of a dry season until late in the summer and some year there is but very little fire danger, but this season it is different and right now it is easy to start fires.
50 YEARS — May 20, 1970
In Myrtle Point
Town Hall Meeting to Air Business Climate
MYRTLE POINT — A town hall meeting for residents of Myrtle Point and surrounding communities is scheduled for tonight and Thursday at 7 p.m. in Myrtle Crest School gym. The meeting is designed to give people of the community an opportunity to voice their opinions on several subjects involving industrial and retail business, services and housing, education and youth and beautification and recreation.
Wednesday’s topics will center around industrial and retail firms, with panelists Ron McNutt, Pete Peterson, Mitch Myers, Gene Mayberry, Robert Hogan and Robert Powrie; services and housing, panelists Frank Rema, Ben Nichols, Tony Anusich of North Bend, Merlyn Hathaway.
Bay Area Hospital Sites Eyed
An engineer with Oregon Board of Health arrived by plane today to make an on-site inspection of 13 prospective sites for a Bay Area hospital.
H.M. Myrand, Health Facility Planning and Construction Division engineer, was accompanied by Bertis C. Rasco, with the firm of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, which is making the evaluation study of the sites for the hospital board. They were met at the airport by Rudy Juul, Bay Area hospital board member, who will visit the sites with the two men.
In response to queries by The World, Myrand said federal funds to help with construction of hospital and health facilities are granted only after prior approval by local planning agencies whose function is to screen applications before the state acts on them. Federal funds for health facilities are distributed through the state board of health’s facility planning division, he said, and cannot go to any applicant without the local approval.
15 YEARS — May 20, 2005
Lawmakers refuse to move South Slough expansion legislation out of committee
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
The House Land Use Committee has heard testimony regarding Senate Bill 857, which would expand the potential boundaries of the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Committee Chair Bill Garrard, R-Klamath Falls, said the committee is divided equally on the matter. The bill will be approached with caution, Garrard has said, because of controversy circulating in Charleston, where some members of the business community have expressed fear of heightened government control in the unincorporated town.
Mike Graybill, the manager of South Slough, has dismissed such claims. He argued during several meetings that the federal reserve has been a judicious neighbor to private landowners in the area proposed for growth, as well as in an expansive watershed boundary covering lands that drain water into the estuary. That area encompasses lands west to Seven Devils Road, east to U.S. Highway 101, north to Barview and south to Beaver Hill.
Means selected for Fairgrounds Museum position
As part of an effort to track a long legacy of the annual event, the Coos County Fair & Rodeo was built upon this week when a new position was created.
The Fair Board appointed Myrtle Point resident Steven Means to be director of the Fairgrounds Museum, which is set to house among other items, a scaled model of the former International Paper Mill in Gardiner, a fair history display and video of the relatives of local town founders.
Means will take charge of recruiting volunteers to staff the museum, which is planned to be open throughout the year for special events and by appointment.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
