100 YEARS — May 11, 1920
More Testimony Is Heard Today
Condition of Place Where Body Found Is Described
Brother of Murdered Girl Tells of Finding Two Empty Shells in Road Where Shooting Occurred
(Special to The Times)
COQUILLE, Ore., May 11 — The prosecution in the Harold Howell case is still introducing testimony in the trial in the circuit court. Rev. Jennings told of coming home from church on the day the girl was killed and of her visit at his home and said she left there about 5 o’clock in the evening.
John Leuthold Jr., brother of the murdered girl, was on the stand. He told of finding two empty shells near the place where the pool of blood was found. This was some days after the murder. At the previous trial the boy had testified about a foot print found near the place. It was shown by a tracing on a piece of paper and indicated that it was made by a shoe with hobnails.
Suggests A Fire Boat For Bay
C.F. McGeorge Tells Plant to the City Council
Bids Open for Street Work and Matter Laid Over a Week — Other Business Transacted
C.F. McGeorge at the meeting of the city council last night brought up the matter of a fire boat for Coos Bay. He said he had presented the idea to the port commissioners and they wanted to know what the city would do toward the support of a boat of that kind. Mr. McGeorge said his idea was to have the boat serve all of the water front from Empire to the Oregon Export Company mill and the he thought it was entirely a matter for the port and not for the council but that he thought the council might be interested.
Mr. McGeorge said that while most the mills were outside of the city proper the city was directly interested in the welfare of the industries and he thought that a fire boat might save the waterfront in the case of a bad fire and would be a great assistance to the fire department.
Councilman James said that the only reason the city did not have a fire boat before this time was because of the big cost of maintenance but that if there was any way to get it he would be in favor of it.
75 YEARS — May 11, 1945
Coos Will Pay Tribute to Mothers at Annual Mother’s Day Program to Be Presented Here on Sunday
The annual Mother’s day program arranged by the Mother’s Day association will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Marshfield high school auditorium. Mothers will represent lodges and civic and church organizations from Coos Bay, North Bend and Empire.
Officers in charge of the program are: Mrs. George Burger North Bend, chairman; Mrs. Anna Ellefsen, Eastside, vice-chairman; Mrs. E. M. Holmes, North Bend, secretary-treasurer; and program committee, Rev. Oscar W. Payne, Mrs. Burger, Mrs. I.A. Goodlin, Mrs. Holmes, R.C. Armstrong, Freddie Vidger and Earl Littrell. Ushers will be members of the Boy Scout troops of Coos Bay and Girl Scout troops of North Bend.
Official War Films Available to County Clubs
The special events committee of the Coos county war savings staff today offered a selection of official war films to county service clubs, lodges and other organizations.
Chairman Alan Torbet announced that all programs chairmen of the organizations could contact him to arrange showings of the battle pictures — all of which show actual combat and feature full sound.
Expecting many requests during the 7th war loan, Torbet limited the engagements only to groups of 15 persons or more. The picture can be show any place in the county during the next two weeks.
50 YEARS — May 11, 1970
Investigation
Coos County sheriff’s deputy is continuing an investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of Daniel Foster McCann, 63, Pocatello, Idaho. McCann was found unconscious Sunday night in his car about seven miles up Seven Devils Road from Charleston.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at McAuley Hospital, to where he was taken by Bay Cities Ambulance. An autopsy was to be performed today.
Richards New Manager of North Bend Bank
Lyle W. Richards, assistant manager at U.S. National Bank of Oregon’s Klamath Falls branch, has been promoted to manager of the statewide financial institution’s North Bend branch, it has been announced by Beryl C. Swails, vice president and manager of the bank’s southern region.
15 YEARS — May 11, 2005
Roblan and Castillo to host meeting on education
Rep. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Susan Castillo will host a town hall style-meeting from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, in Coos Bay.
According to a press release for Roblan's office, Roblan, a member of the House Education Committee, and Castillo, a former vice-chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, are inviting constituents to attend and discuss education funding in Oregon - as well as other matters related to the public school systems. Attendees also are welcome to address any matter of concern to the state and their communities, the release stated.
The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Marshfield High School, 10th and Ingersoll streets.
Police, fire staffing still in question as CB committee approves budget
By Penny Gillson, Editorial Assistant
Coos Bay may leave three positions dark in its fire and police departments in an effort to cut spending in the coming fiscal year that starts July 1.
The Coos Bay Budget Committee has approved its 2005-06 budget, but opted to leave a decision on fire and police department staffing until a later date. The city still is negotiating labor contracts.
Overall, the city's budget totals $25.7 million. In his initial budget message, City Manager Scott McClure said to maintain the current level of city services, the budget committee would have to come up with roughly $460,000. McClure suggested eliminating the two unfilled police and one fire position, which soon could be vacant, and using $245,000 from fund reserves to make up the additional balance.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
