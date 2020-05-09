100 YEARS — May 8, 1920
Begin June 1 on Coquille River
Work Of Dredging that Waterway Will Start Soon
Dredge Oregon Is to Be Taken from Coos Bay to Deepen the Channel During the Summer
Regarding the government work on the Coquille river a Portland paper has the following to say"
Dredging operation on the bar at the mouth of the Coquille river will begin June 1. Preliminary arrangements are complete and there is a sufficient appropriation on hand to prosecute the work for the greater part of the summer. The dredge Oregon will probably be moved from Coos Bay to the Coquille for service. Work on the Coquille bar is on a community basis, the citizens paying part and the government part.
The dredge Colonel P.S. Michie is finishing up the work on Coos Bay bar and as soon as the appropriation runs out will be assigned to some other station.
75 YEARS — May 9, 1945
Wild Celebration Greeted 1918 Truce on Coos Bay
1000 Mill Workers March from N.B. in Big Parade
Monday, November 11, 1918 — that was the day the word flashed over the whispering wires that the war to end all wars had ended — Armistice — from the department of state came intelligence that at midnight had been signed the instrument whose far-reaching effects precipitated the war which by so far as Europe is concerned — ended today.
By Associated Press to the Coos Bay Times came the announcement that ward ended at 11 o’clock Paris time. From the White House President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed:
“My Fellow Countrymen: “Armistice was singed this morning. Everything for which America fought has been accomplished. It will now be our fortune and duty to assist by example, by friendly counsel and by material aid the establishment of a just democracy throughout the world… “
50 YEARS — May 9, 1970
Architect To Attend MP Meet
Myrtle Point — School District 41 Board of Directors moved closer recently in their plans for building a new high school.
At a regular meeting April 27, superintendent Joe Stewart reported the architectural firm drawing up plans for the high school would attend the May 11 board meeting to help in preparation of the bond issue for construction.
At the same meeting the district dress code committee said they had decided to postpone making any policies until a court case in Klamath Falls over dress codes was settled.
Seldom Used Law Enforced
Coquille — A seldom used Oregon law was used this week to sentence a North Bend mother to a $100 fine and 30 days in the county jail for “unlawfully failing to maintain a child in school.”
Martha Scoggins, 28, plead guilty to the charge in District Court here and received a suspended sentence with a warning from Judge Jack D. Reeves he would impose sentence if the child did not appear in school Monday morning.
North Bend school officials, Coos County juvenile authorities and district attorney’s office brought the case to court when the mother was repeatedly informed that her 17 year-old son had not been attending school.
15 YEARS — May 9, 2005
Runner’s last race captured
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
Photojournalist Geoff Parks knew plenty about Steve Prefontaine long before he staked out his turf at Eugene's Hayward Field one evening in 1975. But it wasn't until the next morning's phone call that Parks realized the true weight of what he'd captured.
It was the Coos Bay native runner's last race. He won the 5,000-meter event just hours before dying at age 24 in a car wreck on a familiar street in Eugene.
Parks, 55, who now lives in Salem, said he remembers being excited before covering the event, which included Finnish Olympic runner Lasse Viren and some of Prefontaine's other rivals.
Bicycle Rodeo set for Saturday
The annual Reedsport Bicycle Rodeo and Child Safety Fair is scheduled for Saturday at Highland Elementary School.
The Bicycle Rodeo will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and will include a bicycle inspection, helmet inspection and skills course. All those who complete the skills course will be eligible for prizes, including two new bicycles. This event is sponsored by the Reedsport Police Department, Kiwanis and State Farm Insurance.
In conjunction with the Bicycle Rodeo, parents and children have the opportunity to attend the Child Safety Fair, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. Officers also will be conducting child safety seat inspections to inform those attending of the safety standards and how they should be properly installed.
