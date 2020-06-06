100 YEARS — June 5, 1920
Engineers Have Sent Their Report
Will Be Opened At Meeting Of The Port Tonight
Recommendations As to Site For Terminal Dock Will Not Be Known Until Then
The Port of Coos Bay commission has received a report from the engineers at Portland who came here to decide upon which was the most available site for the port terminal dock.
The report will be opened this evening when a special meeting of the commission will be held at the office of the secretary, Henry Sengstacken.
There is much interest in the finding of the engineers as it is to be accepted as final in the location of the port dock.
75 YEARS — June 6, 1945
Coos Budget Group Wrestles With Proposed Expenditures
COQUILLE, June 6 — (Special) — Demands on nearly every side for more county expenditures in the next budget year, 1945-1946, were being checked here today by the constitutional six percent limitation as the county’s budget committee wrestled with proposed expenditures for the next 12 months.
Higher salaries, added personnel, a $13,000 estimated increase in the county’s share of handling Bang’s disease, were among increased items the county’s budget makers faced as they began their three-day chore.
Holding the ceiling, however, on possible county outlays for the coming year was the legal prohibition of making any tax levy exceeding six percent of the highest levy for any of the preceding three tax years. For the county that meant $279,000 is the highest legal levy for 1945-1946, a bare $15,000 beyond the maximum charge for general county expenses raise by real property taxes in 1944-1945.
Coos Red Cross Articles Aiding Needy in France
The local Red Cross chapter has been informed through the area office in San Francisco that some of the clothing made here in the production rooms has been distributed to the civilian population in southern France. The clothing consisted mostly of dresses, slips, bathrobes, pajamas, nightgowns, and children’s apparel, Grace Aylesworth, Red Cross executive said today.
Through the National Red Cross 1,600 tons of clothing had been distributed in the liberated areas of Europe before March 1. This represents about 3,500,000 articles.
50 YEARS — June 6, 1970
Festive Look Due In Mall
The downtown Coos Bay mall will take on a festive appearance during the holiday season, according to plans set in motion Thursday at a meeting of the Retail Trades Division of Coos Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
Each store will buy Christmas decorations for the area under the sidewalk canopy in front of its site, according to Robert Williams, retail trades chairman, who said 100 percent participation was gained for the project.
George Burr Resignation Accepted
COQUILLE — City council members this week reluctantly accepted the resignation of councilman George Burr. Burr, soon to undergo surgery and an indefinite convalescence, requested he be replaced.
At the same meeting the council agreed to reduce non-city resident swimming tickets to $22.50. Families having paid the original $35 ticket fee will be reimbursed the difference.
Coquille Mayor Billy Melson reported bids had been received to supply pipe, fittings and valves for the Layton development between West Third and West Fifth on Central. On a motion by J.B. Bryan the council accepted a bid of $2,717.53, split between Hinds Supple for 1,200 feet of pipe ($1,416) and Pacific Water Works for valves and fittings ($1,301.53.)
15 YEARS — June 6, 2005
Parents seek clues about daughter's whereabouts
By Dan Schreiber, Staff Writer
The parents of a Coos Bay teenager are searching for their daughter, who hasn't been seen in the area for almost seven months.
Cheryl and Roger Goude are certain their daughter, Katie Goude, ran away. The 17-year-old was last seen at her home before a long trend of shorter absences turned into a more permanent situation.
"She had been running away continuously for a long period of time," Cheryl said.
Hit-and-run prompts OSP investigation
Two vehicles collided Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 221 near Lakeside. No one was injured in the crash, but one of the drivers left the scene, prompting an investigation by the Oregon State Police.
An OSP press release on Monday said John L. Prozialeck, 67, of Reedsport, was driving his vehicle north on the highway when he attempted to turn around. A northbound pickup truck struck Prozialeck's vehicle. The crash was reported at 12:28 p.m. and troopers arrived on the scene at 12:50 p.m.
The release said the driver of the truck left the scene in a small gray car driven by a female.
