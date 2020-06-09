100 YEARS — June 9, 1920
Selects Landing Place At Powers
F.A. Elliott of the State Forestry Department Here
Airplane Will Be Used to Patrol the Forest Districts and Must Have Place to Stop
F.A. Elliott of the state forestry department left this morning for Salem after having been in this county to make arrangements for the landing of the airplanes of the forest patrol service which will be used this year.
Mr. Elliott selected a landing place at Powers just west of the town. With some improvement work it can be make a suitable place for the machines to land. The airplanes will also have the landing place in Marshfield to use.
The airplanes which the forestry service will use will be of great benefit in quickly locating fires which start in the forests.
75 YEARS — June 9, 1945
Superior Buys Myrtle Point Cheese Plant
Plymouth Products company, Inc., of Oakland, Cal., has completed the purchase of three cheese factories in Myrtle Point area for its subsidiary, the Superior Cheese company of Green Bay, Wis., it was announced here today by Walker J. Schriver, vice-president of Plymouth Products company.
Schriver announced the purchase today of the Rumiano Brothers factory at Myrtle Point, and he announced earlier this week the purchase of the Broadbent and Lundy factories. The Superior Cheese company will take over operation of Rumiano Brothers’ factory June 16 and it already is operating the other two plants.
50 YEARS — June 9, 1970
Bay Hospital Group To File Money Application
Application for Hill-Burton federal construction grant money in the amount of $1,800,000 will be filed by the Bay Area Hospital District June 22, it was announced today by Rudy Juul, board of directors member.
Skidmore, Owings and Merill, (SOM), Portland architectural firm, Monday presented a schematic outline showing how various departments within the new medical facility will relate to one another and how personnel within those departments relate to one another.
15 YEARS — June 9, 2005
Myrtle Point grad crowned Coos County Dairy Princess
The Coos County Dairy Women have announced the coronation and crowning ceremony for its 2005 Coos County Dairy Princess Ambassador Lupe Torres. Torres will represent the Coos County dairy industry as she participates in promotional activities, both local and statewide.
Torres is the daughter of Patti and Florencio Torres of Myrtle Point. She is a 2004 graduate of Myrtle Point High School and has just completed her freshman year at Oregon State University.
Torres will present a speech focused on the dairy industry and a commercial for dairy products. A dessert and ice cream reception will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, in the OSU Extension conference room, located at the Ohlsen Baxter Building, 631 Alder St., in Myrtle Point.
Food fight at NBMS
A food fight broke out at around noon on Wednesday at North Bend Middle School, according to North Bend Police officer Jerry Merritt - the school resource officer for the North Bend School District.
"I'm glad I was not there when it started," Merritt said, chuckling. "It was quite the food fight."
Principal Scott Edmundson said some students were sent home for the day.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
