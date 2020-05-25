100 YEARS — May 25, 1920
Raise Funds For Playgrounds Here
American Legion Begins Campaign in Marshfield
At a meeting last evening, Messrs. John Ferguson, Ben Fisher and Prof. Young, plans for launching the campaign to raise funds to provide two children’s playgrounds in Marshfield were perfected. The funds will be raised by donations and by benefits, the principal of the latter being a children’s cantata to be staged soon after school closes.
The committee expects to get sufficient funds to maintain two playgrounds. One will probably be on the grounds near the armory and the other at the former race track. The city will have supervision of them and during school months they will be in direct charge of the teachers.
Vote Canvassed By The Council
Hospital Proposition Declared Lost By 53 Votes
Other Business Transacted at Regular Meeting of the City Council Held Last Night
The city council last night canvassed the vote on the two propositions the city had before the people at the primary election. It was declared that the proposition to give the old cemetery site for a hospital as lost by a vote of 478 for and 531 against, or a majority of 53 votes against the proposition.
It was declared that the charter amendment was carried by a majority of 534. The amendment is to make the city law identical with the state law regarding the time in which the candidates must file to go on the ballot.
75 YEARS — May 25, 1945
68 Graduate Here Tonight
Graduation exercises for 68 seniors of Marshfield high school will be at 8 p.m. tonight at the high school auditorium. Dr. James Millar, representative of the Oregon Council of Churches, Portland, will give the commencement address, “Close Your Books and Open Your Eyes.”
Officers of the class of 1945 include Diana Powers, president; Louis Chabot, vice president; Patricia Goodspeed, secretary-treasurer, and Oliver Oslund, sgt.-at-arms.
The graduating class this year includes 27 boys and 41 girls.
50 YEARS — May 25, 1970
NB Makes Offer On Bay Annex
Coquille — Jack Isadore, North Bend city administrator, asked county budget committee members today to consider viewing property in North Bend as possible rental space for county offices. “My recommendation,” Isadore said, “does not mean that we are opposed to the construction of a Coos Bay annex but only comes should voters reject annex construction Tuesday.” Isadore mentioned three buildings ranging from 3,000 to 12,000 square feet as possible locations for county offices.
Budget committee’s final action on $290,000 in county reserve funds, the legality of which caused hearing postponement two weeks ago, was discussed this morning.
IN POSTERAMA
Two From Bay Area State Winners
A Marshfield Junior High School seventh grader won first place in the fifth annual state “Smoking and Health Posterama” held by the Oregon Interagency Committee on Smoking and Health.
Officials said Patty Looney received a certificate of merit and a prize of $25.
David McDonald, eight grader at Coos Catholic, won third place in his division of poster competition. He received a certificate of merit and a prize of $5.
15 YEARS — May 25, 2005
Fire crews called for water side rescue
Coos Bay firefighters were called to Coal Bank Slough on Tuesday afternoon after a 911 call reported a man in the water.
Fire Chief Stan Gibson said seven rescuers went to the shorebank to help a 60-year-old man who apparently slipped on the bank, sliding down near the water. Firefighters dropped a rope to the unidentified man to help him up, but did not give him medical care.
A Bay Cities Ambulance crew then took him to Bay Area Hospital. No other details were available.
Port draws fire over estuary bill
By Christopher Arns, Staff Writer
After fielding sharp criticism during a public meeting, the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay Board of Commissioners has clarified its position on a Senate bill that could allow expansion by the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, assuring citizens the agency is neutral.
Critics charged recent comments made by Martin Callery, director of Communications and Freight Mobility, implied the port would support Senate Bill 857, proposed by Sen. Joanne Verger, D-Coos Bay, if boundaries for the South Slough were moved below the Charleston Shipyard.
Callery sent a letter on April 29 to Rep. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, stating the port's satisfaction with the representative's amendment to the bill, which moved the reserve's proposed boundary from the South Slough Bridge to the south bank of Joe Ney Slough. In the letter, Callery assured Roblan the port had a "successful relationship with the reserve staff," but made no show of support or opposition to the bill, which Verger first submitted in February.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
