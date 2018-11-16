REEDSPORT -- Oregon Department of Transportation has begun making improvements to the Highway 101 Highway 38 split in Reedsport.
This project involves construction in two areas of Reedsport. The first is from Oregon 38 mile point zero to six from U.S. 101 to Dean Creek. The second part is U.S. 101 mile post 211 to 212 from Port Dock Road to 22nd Street.
“Currently what they’re doing in that specific area is putting in new sidewalks connecting from the Highway 101 junction over on the other side of the railroad tracks,” said Dan Latham with ODOT. “They’re trying to connect the sidewalks to make it easier for pedestrians to get through that area.”
The project is focusing heavily on improving pedestrian and bicycle access in Reedsport’s downtown area, as well as repaving several miles of Highway 38.
“We are very pleased with the project,” said John Stokes, public works director with the City of Reedsport. “ODOT is making some very nice aesthetic, as well as functional improvements to the curb. They did a fantastic job with the design.”
ODOT is funding the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Cost for the road improvements is estimated to be $10,470,387. Construction is being carried out by Knife River.
Other small improvements like street lights, a retaining wall, and flashing signs for pedestrian crossing are also included in the project.
“A big part of the project will take place south of Schofield Creek Bridge where it’s currently a four lane area, we’re going to be reducing it to 3,” Latham said.
ODOT held an open house regarding the project around a year ago, to gain input from citizens. According to ODOT construction should be completed by Sept. 13, 2019.