COOS BAY — A special moment for many high school seniors, staff and residents at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay happened on Wednesday when the facility hosted a small, graduation ceremony for three of its high school employees.
According to Bonnie Hribar, of Ocean Ridge, the employees, who are each a part of the Marshfield High School Class of 2020, were dressed in their caps and gowns and honored earlier this week at the facility’s “quarantine graduation.”
“We are truly proud to have these three fine young men on our staff,” said Hribar. “We knew they weren’t going to be able to have a traditional graduation this year so we wanted to do something special.”
With graduation decorations, gift baskets and staff and residents there to cheer them on as they each walked one-by-one down a flight of stairs, Christian Roman, Jesse Martinez and Arturo Lesdema Vasquez, Jr. were all celebrated.
“I thought it was pretty sweet,” said Roman. “I’m glad I was able to share such a special moment with my closest friends Arturo and Jesse and with Ocean Ridge.”
As part of the ceremony, the seniors, who work dining services at Ocean Ridge, also got a chance to visit residents who they haven’t seen in-person for about three months. Since the new coronavirus spread locally, the residents have had to self-isolate in their rooms where all their meals are delivered too.
With weekly happy hours falling on Wednesdays, the high school seniors were able to deliver snacks and beverages to residents who each had a message of encouragement and advice to share with them as they move onto the next chapter of their lives.
“It was nice to see the residents,” said Roman. “All the messages they gave me all really stood out and they all meant something. For them to take time out of their day to write something for us shows us that they really care about us and we care for them as well.”
Anne Soll, a resident at Ocean Ridge, said the special ceremony couldn’t have happened to more deserving people and that she was happy to be a part of it. The graduates, who she described as lovely, wonderful, polite young men, are always a joy to be around and that she’s excited for their bright futures.
“I just wish I had three great-grand daughters their age to fix them up with,” said Soll.
Many of the residents wrote their congratulations and shared words of advice for the graduates including Soll, who said she wrote for them to keep reaching for their goals, to keep studying and to keep being the fine gentlemen that they are.
Roman, who plans to attend SWOCC, said he hopes to transfer to Southern Oregon University in about two years to study business. His dream job he said would be to become the owner of a store or restaurant, but that he also enjoys construction work.
Martinez is planning to move to Portland to attend college in the fall and Lesdema Vazquez, Jr., who recently received a scholarship, will be attending and playing football for Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
“We’re just so proud of them and we wish them all the best,” said Hribar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In