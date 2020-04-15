COOS BAY – In a controversial decision, the City of North Bend is looking to remove several trees around Simpson Park to bring more sunlight to the playground and picnic areas.
According to City Administrator Terence O’Connor, the plan is to remove 19 trees and trim 23 others as a means of managing the park and improving safety for those using the park and its facilities. The plan has been met with opposition from residents who feel the proposal is too extreme, unnecessary, or even improperly done.
Susanna Noordhoff, one of the chief petitioners fighting the proposal and a parks board alumni, alleges the decision was made without proper community insight. She recalled that she looked at past parks board agendas and the topic was only listed as an update with nothing suggesting they would talk about removing trees.
“It’s apples and oranges,” said Noordhoff of what was discussed at the Parks Board versus what the city council is voting on. “Apples was voted on by the parks board … oranges is what is being presented to the council now, or what’s on the ground now with the marks on the trees.”
She also said there were no recorded minutes available for the meetings and that she’s had push back from the city on getting minutes posted. She reached out to Representative Caddy McKeown’s office to confirm if this was an issue. While McKeown’s legislative director, Mallorie Roberts, was careful to not take sides, she did confirm the need for minutes being posted in some format.
She quoted the Attorney General Public Records and Meeting Manual that a record of minutes must give “a true reflection of the matters discussed at the meeting and the views of the participants.” Noordhoff said this isn’t done for the Parks Board.
“Therefore Council should dismiss the agenda item, recognizing that the city cannot operate in an illegal manner,” she said, calling for the city council to table, or deny, the proposal.
Visiting for the trees
Opponents of the proposal also noted that many people enjoy the park specifically for the trees.
In a Letter to the Editor directed to the mayor and city council, Nancy Hightower said the community is blessed to have Simpson Park as it is. She said the short term gains made by removing the trees are not worth the loss of local environment and an aspect of the park that many families enjoy.
Steve Skinner, another parks board alumni, suggested that moving the playground to a sunnier location would be easier and cheaper than removing the trees.
“This decision is a terrible one and badly needs to be reconsidered, for financial reasons, for climate warming and for future park users,” he said. “Playgrounds are important but many of us go to the parks for the trees. Let’s keep as many of them as we can.”
Skinner recalled there was a previous project to remove trees around Simpson Park, which was highly contentious. He added that city staff has a duty to inform the community, especially when it impacts them. However, he also said this hasn’t been happening with this project.
“The neighbors across the street from the trees have not been informed,” Skinner said. “They will lose their wind break and get to look at a parking lot instead of majestic trees.”
However, during Monday’s City Council Work Session, North Bend City staff noted that none of the marked trees would have an impact on the wind conditions.
Noordhoff also noted that the sun changes its position and angle throughout the year and that removing the trees might not have the sunning effect the council hopes for. She added that doing maintenance on the trees, and removing limbs, would also serve to bring in more sunlight.
“I just think it’s a fool’s errand to cut down the trees to try to warm the place up,” said Noordhoff, noting that the bluff naturally gets lots of cool wind. “Sorry, it’s not going to be a warm location.”
The city's perspective
The city has also clarified its position.
According to O’Connor, contrary to rumor, there are no heritage trees or trees of historical significance slated to be cut down. He said the trees marked for removal were all planted within the last 34 years, during the term of the current Parks Superintendent.
“Simpson Park has had many other past uses over its lifespan,” he said. “In addition to being a pasture it was developed as a car camping park, that was followed with rental cabins for travelling public in the park.”
O’Connor also offered some history on the project.
He recalled that the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met February 3, and one of the agenda items was discussing the possibility of removing trees around the playground to allow more sunlight into the area. This would also improve safety from branches falling and provide additional parking near the playground. During the March 31 City Council meeting, city staff asked if the council wanted them to pursue quotes for the removal and trimming of the trees and were given the go-ahead.
The city received four quotes from vendors. The quotes were discussed during the April 14 City Council meeting and determined whether to reward a contract. Pick up the Thursday edition of The World for more information on the meeting.
