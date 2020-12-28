A 28-year-old North Bend man was killed Sunday in what police are calling a road-rage incident.
Officials reported Michael David Moore was killed after he was run over by a Chevy Tahoe pickup at around 11:27 a.m. on Union Avenue.
In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it is clear Moore was intentionally struck. The Coos County Major Crime Team and Coos County Crash Team joined North Bend police in investigating the incident.
The investigation revealed the incident began near Liberty Theater in downtown North Bend. Moore was a passenger in a black Ford Ranger pickup and after the initial altercation, the Ranger was followed by the Chevy Tahoe and a red Honda Prelude with a light-colored hood.
The vehicles traveled south on Sherman Avenue and turned west on either Oregon or Maryland avenues. During the chase, the Ford Ranger crashed into a curb and could no longer be driven.
At that point, Moore exited the vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe. The argument continued onto Union Avenue when police say the Tahoe ran over Moore before crashing into a home in the 2700 block of Union Avenue.
The Tahoe then drove away from the scene, followed by the red Prelude. Police located the Tahoe a short distance away on Chester Street. A witness at that scene indicated the driver of the Tahoe abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene in the red Prelude.
Both the Ranger and the Tahoe have been impounded and search warrants are being sought to look through the vehicles for forensic evidence.
Frasier said investigators are looking for Joshua James Thompson, 40, who was last known to live in Coquille. If anyone knows where Thompson is, they are asked to call 911 or contact the North Bend police. Police are also looking for the driver of the red Prelude.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Coos Bay Police Department, County Community Corrections, SCINT, the Coos County Medical Examiners Office and Coos County District Attorneys Office joined North Bend police in investigating the incident.
