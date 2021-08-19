NORTH BEND - The North Bend City Council discussed implementing an ordinance that would allow the homeless to camping limited portions of the city.
On Monday, the council met in a work session and heard details about the proposed ordinance for the first time. If enacted, the ordinance would be similar to one passed in Coos Bay recently. Both ordinances ban homeless camping on public lands in residential neighborhoods but allow it in many commercial areas.
As the discussion started, Mayor Jessica Engelke had a simple question.
"As it stands right now, if we don't do anything, is camping legal anywhere on public lands," she asked.
"Not only public lands, but also public right of ways," answered Public Works Director Ralph Dunham. "The focus of this ordinance is trying to limit the area so we can maintain it and police it. Right now, they can do it in residential districts, commercial districts, any zoning district in the city."
Dunham explained since camping is also allowed in rights of way, if the city does not act, homeless can put up tents and camp in residential front yards, since the city owns rights of way eight to 12 feet into most yards.
He told the council the need for an ordinance came after a federal court ruled cities cannot ban homeless camping unless there is sufficient places available to house them. In response, the state of Oregon passed a law allowing camping on public lands, but giving cities the authority to control the time, manner and place camping is allowed.
In its ordinance, North Bend restricted camping on Highway 101, some areas of downtown, on the waterfront east of 101, in all city parks and in residential areas. It allowed camping on public streets in most residential areas.
"If we do nothing, then every public place in the city is open for camping," Dunham said. "Right now under state law, they can park an RV in front of your house and they can even pop a tent in your front yard in the right of way."
Dunham told the council choosing where to allow camping is a tough decision, but it is one the council will have to make. State law only says the city must provide a "reasonable" amount of space for camping. The proposed ordinance would provide around 40 acres that could be camped on, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
"Nobody wants them in their backyard or in front of their business," Dunham said. "The problem is once we adopt camping ordinances, we have to be able to police it. SO it behooves us to congregate."
Dunham said if the city used the housing code that requires 200 square feet for each person, it could restrict the size of land being allowed for camping to between five and eight acres. But if it restricts too much, he said, courts could rule the city did not allow "reasonable" space.
As the council listened, many expressed frustration with the requirements.
"It feels like our local authority is being taken away," Engelke said.
The space listed as allowed includes commercial areas along Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, two of the busiest streets in the city. Dunham said parking is not an option in those areas, but people could camp in the right of way just off the street.
"Conceivably, this could be dialed down," Dunham said. "In my opinion, we're going to have to concentrate them. If we're going to police it, we can't have someone going down every street."
But even if the area is concentrated, Police Chief Robert Kappelman said policing would likely not happen.
"In terms of enforcement, this is not going to be a high priority," Kappelman said. "We are answering life-saving events right now. We get to other stuff if we can, when we can. As you craft this, you should craft it with the idea we're not going to have proactive enforcement of this. There will be some that follow the rules, there will be a lot more that don't follow the rules."
Dunham said ultimately the city council will have to decide where to allow camping. He warned if the council started removing too many places where it is allowed in the ordinance, it will likely have to add other places back in.
"The bottom line is we can set some standards," Dunham said. "What I don't want to do, in fairness to everyone, is say we're going to put it at the airport or we're putting at Pony Village. We're going to need at least three locations. Nobody's going to want it in their backyard."
Much of the public land at the airport is currently included in the areas allowed for camping, but some of that will likely change. One area is land that will be turned into an airport apron in the near future, and will be gated off from the public. City Attorney Jane Stebbins said the city might need to negotiate with the airport to find locations suitable to both.
Stebbins urged the council to use the public sessions, during council meetings, to recommend changes. She also urged the council to find legitimate reasons for recommending changes, if they do so.
"People are going to challenge this and we want to be able to defend it," she said.
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff suggested the council change the time allowed for camping from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. That move would mirror the Coos Bay ordinance and would benefit homeless families, she explained.
Councilor Timm Slater urged the council to look over the proposal and come back with suggested changes.
"I think the next step on this one is to go home and do our homework," Slater said. "We get input, whether we like it or not. I don't think we should be finished at this point."
Engelke also pointed out the proposed ordinance and map associated with it was just that, a proposal.
"This is just a discussion," the mayor said. "These maps are not final, they are just drafts."
