NORTH BEND — After a period of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for construction work, the City of North Bend’s boat ramp on California Street reopened for public use on Monday.
The ramp was undergoing construction for new striping, docks, a debris boom, and other general improvements. According to an announcement from the city, the ramp is proposed to remain open as long as users observe Governor Kate Brown’s social distancing orders.
“The City of North Bend wishes all users to enjoy safe boating experiencing and be safe,” said the city in an announcement. “Thank you for your patience during this needed construction.”
The city also issued an announcement about an upcoming road closure. Starting April 22, there will be a number of closures while North Sky Communications installs fiber optic telephone lines.
The construction will be on Colorado Avenue from Sherman to Meade Street, Meade to Virginia, Virginia to Broadway, Broadway to Newmark, and Newmark from Broadway to Fir Street. Three crews will be working on the project at once, so motorists are advised to expect lane closures.
North Bend Public Works Director Ralph Dunham did not respond to a request for additional information.
