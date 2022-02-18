It’ll soon be safer and easier to walk through the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, ODOT and prime contractor Knife River Materials broke ground on a project that upgrades pedestrian facilities in a four-block section of U.S. Highway 101 between Flanagan Road and Edward/Ivy Hills Road.
The $2.7 million project is scheduled for completion in September.
The project will replace sidewalks on the northbound side of the highway, upgrade ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps, add a pedestrian crossing near Mullen Road, and install new streetlights.
As a benefit to local motorists, the project aims to improve the flow of traffic by increasing storage space for southbound U.S. 101 vehicles turning left onto Coos River Highway. The traffic signal at Flanagan Road, which was installed in the 1980s, will also be replaced.
All work is scheduled for night-time from Sunday evening to early Friday morning.
U.S. 101 motorists should watch for single-lane closures starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until 6:30 a.m. in the northbound direction and 9 a.m. in the southbound direction. Nearby residents may experience noise consistent with road work.
Construction will require some sidewalk closures. Alternate pedestrian routes will be identified and posted.
For more information, contact ODOT Public Information Officer Dan Latham at 541-817-5200 or Dan.Latham@odot.oregon.gov.
