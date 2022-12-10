Winter steelhead fishing

An angler works the bank with a bobber and jig while looking for winter steelhead along the lower Clackamas River in late December (2016).

 Rick Swart

In this area, a winter steelhead season (Dec. 1 – Apr. 30) is now established with the 2023 initial season being Jan. 1 – Apr. 30. During this season, a new validation is required to fish for steelhead. Anglers who want the opportunity to keep wild winter steelhead must also purchase a harvest tag.

Check myodfw.com for full details on the new regulations. Anglers can begin purchasing these products Jan. 1, 2023 through ODFW’s Electronic Licensing System or a point-of-sale agent.



