POWERS — The City of Powers now has a new police chief.
According to Powers City Recorder Stephanie Patterson, Kevin Macho was sworn in as the new Powers police chief at a ceremony held Monday, March 30.
The Powers City Council interviewed Macho for the position on Feb. 19 and at a special meeting the next day presented him with a conditional job offer, said Patterson.
After completing all the required conditions of hire, the council voted unanimously to approve Macho’s employment. Councilor Jim Adamek did not participate in the vote as it was noted he was absent.
“The council and I are very pleased to have Chief Macho on board,” wrote Patterson in an email. “He has been working with us collaboratively and has been a real team player already, working to streamline communication and work on issues together effectively.”
“We are looking forward to having a continued positive police presence in town to serve the community.”
Macho replaces former Powers Police Chief Robert Baker, whose controversial termination last year received mixed reactions from the city’s citizens.
According to Patterson, over the next few weeks Macho will be hosting numerous meet-and-greet sessions with community members outside the Powers Police Department.
The sessions will follow social distancing guidelines and other cautionary actions passed down from the state to protect citizens against the potential spread of COVID-19, Patterson added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In