NORTH BEND — The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area is pleased to announce the 2020 recipients of $46,000 in scholarship funds.
Receiving Science Technology Engineering and Math $3,000 STEM scholarships are Nicole Wales, Eugene, formerly of North Bend and Alyssa Monohon of North Bend.
Zonta Club No. 1 and No. 2 $3,000 scholarships were awarded to Ella Hutcherson of North Bend and Jessica Rowe of Coquille. Nikki Wright Coos Bay will receive the $2,000 Memorial Scholarship awarded to a student with break in their college studies. Student Club $1,500 scholarship recipients are Hannah Mork of Marshfield, Betsy McDowell of North Bend, and Skylar Lucas of Southwestern Oregon Community College for student leadership and activity while involved in a Z-Club at their high school or Golden Z Club at their college.
New scholarships added this year are the Youth Community Engagement Scholarship and the Patty Barton Memorial Scholarship. Receiving $5,000 is Yoselin Aguirre of Coos Bay and $2,500 goes to Samantha Huffman of Coquille for their volunteer activism that will continue into college.
The $20,000 Patty Barton Memorial Scholarship honoring long-time Zonta member Patty Barton will be awarded for the first time to Nikki Wright of Coos Bay. A scholarship fund was created by her husband, Jon Barton, following Patty Barton’s death from cancer in 2018. All recipients will be honored Aug. 21 during a Zonta Club Zoom meeting.
Funds raised for these scholarships occurred at the club’s annual Zonta Celebrity Dinner and Auction. The 22nd auction fundraiser was held Feb. 29, 2020. Forty-seven applications were received for the club scholarships and 18 for the Patty Barton Memorial Scholarship, making the selection process highly competitive. Scholarship funds are administered by the Coos Bay Zonta Service Foundation.
About Zonta
The mission of Zonta International is to improve the legal, economic, health, educational, and professional status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta International was founded in 1919, the local club was chartered in 1953. For information about Zonta membership or to donate to the scholarship fund contact Lori Schmidt 541-253-6040.
