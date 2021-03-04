Coos Art Museum

The Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay received a Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support grant award in the amount $26,808. CAM was one of 29 South Coast grant recipients.

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Coos Art Museum is inviting South Coast residents to submit items for Poetry of the Pandemic: A Haiku Event.

Participants can submit a Haiku poem on the theme of everyday life during the pandemic through a form on the art museum’s website under the following link: https://www.coosart.org/poetry-of-the-pandemic-a-haiku-event/.

The Haiku poems will be on display at the museum from April 16 through June 26. A limited-edition commemorative booklet of the submitted poems also is planned.

The public will be invited to help select a people’s choice award, with the winner receiving a small prize from the museum.

Haiku is a form of Japanese poetry. Haiku are small and humble poems that depict the everyday world around us and give a flash of insight into that world. The format traditionally has 17 syllables divided into three lines of five, seven and five syllables.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments