The Coos Art Museum is inviting South Coast residents to submit items for Poetry of the Pandemic: A Haiku Event.
Participants can submit a Haiku poem on the theme of everyday life during the pandemic through a form on the art museum’s website under the following link: https://www.coosart.org/poetry-of-the-pandemic-a-haiku-event/.
The Haiku poems will be on display at the museum from April 16 through June 26. A limited-edition commemorative booklet of the submitted poems also is planned.
The public will be invited to help select a people’s choice award, with the winner receiving a small prize from the museum.
Haiku is a form of Japanese poetry. Haiku are small and humble poems that depict the everyday world around us and give a flash of insight into that world. The format traditionally has 17 syllables divided into three lines of five, seven and five syllables.
