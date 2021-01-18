Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus - virtual meeting

COOS BAY — Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus invites all women to a free virtual open house at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. People can use their smartphone or computer to join on Zoom.

As the group learns to sing a short four-part “tag,” the chorus will share vocal techniques and introduce participants to the craft of a cappella singing.

All voice ranges are welcome, and music reading is admired, but not required.

“We’ll put a smile on your face and teach you something new,” organizers said.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2059370769. To learn more about Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, visit www.seabreezeharmony.org, or call director Gail Elber at 541-808-1773.

