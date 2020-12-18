Besides the trophy winners, other must-see displays include:
- As always, our beloved railroad museum on Highway 101 was beautifully done. Since it’s neither a home nor a business, contest judges concluded it’s in a category all its own. Call it an Honorable Mention.
- South Coast Hearing, 1957 Thompson Road in Coos Bay did a terrific job with an all-white display.
- Entire neighborhoods, such as North Bend’s 12th Court, got into the spirit in a big way.
- 90811 Hollywood Lane in Coos Bay is also worth a visit.
- So is Fisherman’s Grotto, 91149 Cape Arago Highway, Coos Bay.
- Lamar Family Lights, 590 Montgomery Ave. in Empire, is truly special. Contest judge Andrew Lamar may be the area’s biggest holiday light lover. Lights dance across the house and trees, and a rotating message on the chimney invites you to tune your radio for coordinated music.
The Coos Bay Visitor Information Center has maps and address lists, or download yours from Christmas at the Coast’s Facebook page. It’s a long list, so you might want to divide the sightseeing into two nights.
Lights will be up until at least New Year’s Eve.
