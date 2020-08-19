Tom Walsh of Coquille has been appointed a full-time agent for American Family Insurance Group, according to Dan Pacetti, district sales manager for the company.
Walsh, born and raised in Coquille, has relocated back to Coos County and opened an American Family Insurance office in Coos Bay. The office is located at 153 N. Broadway (U.S. Highway 101 South), across from the Visitor’s Center in the former Blackwell’s office. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walsh, the son of Al and Nancy Walsh of Coquille, attended Coquille High School and earned a B.A. degree in finance and real estate at Oregon State University, where he played football.
