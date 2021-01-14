A number of veterans on the South Coast received a gift of firewood as part of a joint project of Perry’s Supply and several volunteers.
Glenn Martin, who owns Perry’s Supply, wanted to donate the wood on his property to combat veterans.
Over a number of days, volunteers, including from several veteran support organizations, donated their time cutting, stacking and wrapping firewood for delivery to veterans.
The volunteers came from organizations including Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach, AMVETS Post 10 Coos Bay, American Legion Post 34 Bay Area, OSC Patriot Guard Riders and Fishing Veterans of America.
Pacific Properties, CM2J Construction and Stangel Construction also donated time for the project.
To date, seven deliveries have been made, to a Korean War veteran widow in North Bend, a female veteran in Coos Bay who is also a veteran widow, an Army veteran in North Bend, a 22-year Army and Navy Gulf War veteran in Coos Bay, Vietnam Marine veterans in North Bend and Reedsport and a Desert Storm Army veteran in Reedsport.
People can recommend other families of veterans by contacting Krystal Hopper by phone at 541-294-5185 or email at 1krysade@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In