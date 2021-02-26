Coos Bay Library sign.JPG

In 2021, Coos Bay city leaders will consider options for funding a new library building.

COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will co-host Visiting the Beyond, an event with paranormal lecturer Curt Strutz, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

The free interactive program will let the general public join Strutz via Zoom as he leads participants through a photographic tour of some of the nation’s most haunted locations. Participants can choose their own adventure to explore abandoned hospitals, old asyllums, murder sites, battlefields or haunted homes.

The Zoom link is available at coosbaylibrary.org. For more information, call the library at 541-269-1101 or cheek the library’s events page at coosbaylibrary.org.

