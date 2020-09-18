COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡Spanglish Virtual! via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Starting in October, the group will meet twice a month on every first Wednesday at 12 p.m. and every third Saturday 10:30 a.m.
The second September session will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
October sessions will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 12-1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is not a class, but facilitators will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome.
This program is free and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for this event at https://is.gd/lC87ZB.
For more information, contact the Coos Bay Public Library at 541-269-1101 or visit http://coosbaylibrary.org.
