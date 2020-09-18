SOUTH COAST — The Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The Unlimited Book Club is a joint venture of the Coos History Museum, the Coos Bay Library and the North Bend Library. The club formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club will meet every second Thursday.
This meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss the first title, selected by organizers, "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir" by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele. Suggestions for future readings will come from book club members.
Registration is free. Those interested are invited to attend a meeting as there is no obligation to stay. To join, please go to https://tinyurl.com/y63w4r35. For more information, call 541-756-6320 ext. 216, or email education@cooshistory.org. After signing up, participants will be sent the address for Zoom meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In