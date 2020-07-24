The steering committee for the 28th Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby recently announced projects funded by the derby for this year, including two for the Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP program.
The 2020 Derby raised more than $100,000 to invest in the Umpqua, with money going toward projects for fishery enhancement, restoration and education in the Umpqua River basin.
The derby has contributed more than $1.7 million in matching funds toward hundreds of fishery projects in the Umpqua Basin over the past 28 years.
This year’s organizations that received funds, with the projects funded, included:
Aaron Baimbridge: Fencing on Cabin Creek to improve fish habitat
Eastwood Elementary School: Replace alert system at the Eastwood acclimation site
Elk Creek Watershed: Johney Creek fish passage project
Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP: Replacement of metal grating that create outflow
Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP: Two oxygen tanks and three regulators
Oakland Booster Club: Funding to support Oakland’s biology class for field trips
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife: Diamond Lake rainbow trout scale collection
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife: Broodstock enhancement equipment
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife: South Umpqua winter steelhead acclimation site
Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers: Windy Creek restoration
Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers: Steelhead Creek instream restoration
Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers: Smith River design mowing
The steering committee appreciates all who took time to apply for grants and who do the work to complete the projects. The committee extends its sincere appreciation to all who generously support the derby year after year to make these grants possible.
“With our combined efforts, future generations will enjoy an ongoing healthy fishery in the Umpqua Basin,” the committee said in a press release announcing the grants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In