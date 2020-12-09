Do your children have a great teacher? It’s time to submit nominations for teacher of the year.
The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, is pleased to announce the continuation of Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year to honor exemplary educators in every region of the state. • Nominations are open statewide through January 31.
• Teachers will submit their applications by March 27.
• Oregon Education Service Districts will select a winner from their region. • Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored across the state in May 2021!
• In September 2021 one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year!
Regional Teachers of the Year will receive a cash prize of $500 and will be celebrated across the state. The 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school) and serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.
“Last year we had a record-breaking 493 total nominations from 18 Education Service Districts and received 114 applications from 15 of our ESD regions,” said Jenni Knaus, communications specialist for the Oregon Department of Education. “This year, we would love to continue this record-breaking trend and award from all 19 regions.” Anyone can nominate a teacher. All Oregonians are encouraged to nominate their favorite teacher today at: oregonteacheroftheyear. org
