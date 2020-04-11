COOS BAY — Karen Wagoner of Coos Bay saw the need for making personal masks so that those who must leave the house may wear them, as her part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. She has made 300 and is still sewing.
Karen's son, Tyson Wolfe, an employee of Walmart, distributed the first batch among his grateful fellow employees. She has also made them available to family, friends and those who have heard of her efforts.
The cotton masks are made from the collected fabric scraps filling the drawers and closet of her sewing room. She had one friend who worked as a representative for a fabric company at one time who gave her several books of sample fabrics of every design and color. Those became the source of many of her recent colorful donations.
At one point she ran out of elastic since there was no more to be found in local stores. She ordered a 70-meter roll of small elastic for the ear pieces and at last count has run out again. Time to re-order.
Karen is a prolific quilter. She has made hundreds of colorful quilts out of fabric she purchased and from scraps people have given her, and has gifted them to hospice, to veterans, to parents of new babies and everyone in her family for birthdays, Christmas and just because she has a generous nature.
She has always been one to recycle, repurpose, don’t-throw-anything-away-kind of a person. Will the fabric scraps dry up because they have all been used for masks when this is over? No indeed! In the quilting groups to which Karen belongs, the members, when they are ready to move on to another theme with different colors and designs for their next quilt, pool their scraps for others to take home. The supply seems to be endless and you can count on Wagoner to make good use of all that comes her way.
Karen is a busy person. She manages Lou’s Vacation Rental from the home her mother occupied before her demise. Business is slow at the present time. She and her husband, Andy Wolfe, are involved with Charleston activities volunteering at the Visitors Center there. Karen puts out the merchant’s newsletter for the area's historic little fishing village. She also volunteers at the Charleston Marine Life Center (which is not open at this time due to the coronavirus). She is legendary.
