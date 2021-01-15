It’s been more than 30 years since I became an Eagle Scout, but I seem to recall making a pledge at my ceremony to give back to Scouting what it had given me.
It’s something I took to heart — to the tune of six summers working at a pair of Boy Scout camps while I was in high school and college and a few years as Cubmaster when my son was in Cub Scouts.
Bob Gunther, also known as my dad, is not an Eagle Scout, but he has more than lived up to the pledge, too.
Dad was Scoutmaster for me and my five brothers, helping all of us to attain the rank of Eagle, along with a bunch of others from Coquille’s Troop 63.
Even after my younger brother graduated from high school in 1991, Dad kept helping out with the troop as a committee member for several years.
But his impact stretches far beyond Coquille and Troop 63.
To Scoutmasters along the rest of the South Coast, Dad is well-known for helping many, many boys become Eagle Scouts.
Dad spent more than 30 years as the chairman for Chinook District’s Eagle Board of Review, a run that ended with his final Eagle board last week.
Fellow board members praised him not just for his length of service, but even more for how he did the job (actually a volunteer position).
“To me he was committed to young men growing up to be morally and socially responsible people,” said Tom Chase, who served the past decade on the board with Dad. “To me, that’s what he does.
“He’s kind of the last person that gets to say something to them where they have to stand there and actually listen. He gives them that little fatherly advice kind of chat. He was just committed to young men being right.”
Andy LaTomme, who has been on the board for most of Dad’s years, said he made the Eagle boards special occasions.
“He did everything he could to make the experience of the Eagle board a memorable experience for the Scouts and parents who went through it,” LaTomme said.
But the Eagle board is just the final step in a long process, and that process is what has set Dad apart.
To become an Eagle Scout, young men (and now young women) have to earn at least 21 merit badges. But there’s one other major step to becoming an Eagle, the project. And before a prospective Eagle can start the project, the Scout has to get approval for it.
In Dad’s case, the Scouts sent their project applications to him and he shared them with the other board members.
Together they would come up with questions for the Scouts to consider to make the projects better.
And Dad communicated all those questions to the Scouts.
“He was constantly checking with these kids about, ‘Where are you really headed with this,’” Chase said. “I don’t think a lot of people would put into it what Bob would put into it. I don’t think they would put that kind of time into it.”
On board of review night, Dad led the board in their discussions with the Scouts.
“He had that sense of being able to calm us, to direct us without getting a stick out and doing it,” Chase said. “It’s what I call true leadership.”
And he had a special way of calming the Scouts.
“I really felt Bob’s greatest skill was to be able to be able to bring those young men in and within a few minutes take them into some kind of status of being calm so we could talk to them.”
And being calm was important.
“The boys stand before the board and talk about things that are really mature topics,” LaTomme said. “We ask them questions about leadership styles. We ask them questions about the ideals of Scouting. ‘What do you feel is the most difficult point of the Scout Law to live? Which one have you made the most progress in … that was difficult when you were 11 and is now easier when you are 16 or 17?’
“That was the way that the board was conducted. To try to get the Scouts to look at themselves and see where their growth has been, and then project where their growth will be in the future. More than just what do you want to be when you grow up, but why do you want to pursue that avenue of study or career?”
LaTomme remembers his own Eagle board, in New Jersey when he was a youth, but said it wasn’t nearly as good as the ones he has sat on with Dad.
Chase remembers his Eagle board, from 52 years ago, and in particular one question he always likes to ask the Scouts now: What is the most important word in the Scout Law.
The answer, he said, is “is” because you can’t separate the 12 points of the law (A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent).
Chase said some people objected to that question and he asked Dad if it bothered him one night.
“He said, ‘No. It’s the last time we have to reinforce to these young men … the values of the lessons they’ve been taught.’”
Dad was the chairman by the time I went through my Eagle board, though he didn’t preside over it. He did have a chance to ask me his favorite question, though, one he has repeated over and over the past 30 yeasrs.
First, he asks the Scouts if they remember the Scout slogan, which is “Do a good turn daily.”
When they respond correctly, he asks, “What was your good turn today?”
It is maybe the most enduring moment from my Eagle Board because I was nervous he was going to grill me with a really tough question and I was really happy that I remembered the answer. Having spent the day teaching younger Scouts merit badges at Camp Baker made it really easy for me to pick any number of good turns.
LaTomme loves that Dad still asks that question.
“Sometimes, the Scout would squirm a little bit and Bob would smile and say, ‘Well, the day isn’t over yet.’”
Dad started on the Eagle board when Timm Slater was the chairman, and Slater spoke of the importance of the board.
“The Eagle Scout rank reflects one’s growth in leadership,” Slater said. “To become an Eagle, you must grow in your knowledge and abilities. Many of these experiences set foundations for a lifetime of growth and success. The Eagle learns about the value of service to others. Doing things just because they are right, with no interest in recognition.”
Slater remembers well his Eagle board in San Jose, Calif.
“That made an impression on me,” he said.
When Slater was the chairman, he set up Eagle boards that held the prospective Eagles to high standards, but “we did not tear down candidates, but helped them to grown and to express themselves on what Scouting has meant to them.
“Your father continued that standard of excellence and helped the continued growth of these young leaders.”
Continued for more than three decades. Without much recognition at all, which people who know Dad would expect because he never seeks attention.
Dad has celebrated our accomplishments, like any proud father. We’ve had chances to return the favor a few times, including when he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest award for adults in Scouting.
That came way back in 1994, when he was still relatively new in his role as Eagle Board chairman.
Now that he has stepped away from that position, it’s a good chance for us sons to tell him how proud we are of him again.
The members of the board thanked him for his many years, too.
“His service really is unique,” LaTomme said. “I don’t know anybody who has held a position in Scouting and faithfully fulfilled the requirement for that many years.”
LaTomme came to Oregon in 1982 and said he has served on a bunch of different committees, both on the district and council level.
“It was universally agreed upon, the one area this district never had to worry about was the Eagle boards of review,” LaTomme said. “Bob took care of them. He paid attention to details and he provided a positive experience for the boys and the board members. He just did it right.”
Now LaTomme will fill that role.
He’s thought about it some. His son, Matthew, is the Eagle board chairman of his district in the California desert and Matthew has put several of Dad’s ideas into use for his boards.
And LaTomme will implement some of his son’s ideas, including holding the board meetings by Zoom instead of in person.
Mostly, LaTomme wants to continue the legacy.
“Obviously, I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill stepping into his place,” he said. “Bob just did it right.”
