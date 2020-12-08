100 YEARS — 1920
Must serve 150 days in jail
H.A. Thomas heavily fined at Powers
Could not pay the fine of three hundred dollars and must stay in prison
POWERS — H.A. Thomas who was arrested for having in his possession intoxicating liquor for the purpose of sale and delivery, was fined $300. Thomas could not pay the fine, so was taken to the county jail at Coquille and must serve 150 days to make up the fine.
Thomas was in trouble about having liquor once before.
Firemen called to veneer plant
Prompt response to Western Lumber MFG. Co.
Blaze in the chip pile Sunday but no
damage is done by fire
The fire department was called to the veneer plant of Western Lumber Manufacturing company Sunday. A fire started in the chip pile in the engine room, probably by spontaneous combustion.
A quick response was made by the firemen and the blaze was extinguished before any damage was done. A watchman was there and turned in the alarm.
New machinery for Coos Bay Bakery used
Carl W. Evertsen makes many improvements in plant — now able to take care of big demand — support of home industry is urged
The Coos Bay Bakery is now as nearly a complete machine bakery as it can be made and Manager Carl W. Evertsen is receiving many compliments from those who have visited the plant on South Fourth Street. Recent machine equipment added increases the possible output as well as improving the quality and making it one of the most modern and sanitary plants in the state.
“I wish more of the people of this section would visit the Coos Bay Bakery,” said Mr. Evertsen today. “The public is always welcome to see how and where we make our bread.
“If more of them saw the plant and realized the investment we have made, they would appreciate more the policy of supporting home industry. Remember, I am not complaining, because we have enjoyed a constantly increasing business.
“But when you go out and see bread shipped in here from Eugene and Portland and offered for sale, you cannot help wondering if your efforts are fully appreciated. Experts pronounce our bread the equal, if not the superior, of any product outside of Coos Bay. Our payroll goes to help the community and our taxes aid in its advancement. Eugene and Portland bakeries do not share in our taxes.
“We are prepared to handle twice our present demand, keeping just a little ahead of the community, and you can best show your appreciation of it by insisting that your dealer furnish you with Coos Bay bread.”
Splendid map has been made
Made by Engineer Butler for Port Commission
Show that there is sixty billion feet of lumber tributary to Coos Bay harbor
The map which has been made by Engineer Butler for the port commission and which will be furnished by the port to the government engineers with other data regarding this harbor, in a splendid piece of work. The map has been complemented and was examined by the commissioners of the Port of Coos Bay at a meeting Saturday night.
The map is in colors and shows the entire territory around Coos Bay. It indicates that there is tributary to Coos Bay a total of 60 billion feet of standing timber and of this 20 billion is government owned. The timber which the government owns is sufficient in value to pay for all of the harbor improvements needed here.
The commissioners at the meeting also spent some time in going over the details of the plan for the port dock.
Will start class for the aliens
To teach those who want to become citizens
Meeting will be held Wednesday evening at the Chamber of Commerce rooms in Marshfield
J.C. Reed, who is in the Americanization department of the Y.M.C.A. work with headquarters at Portland and who is now in the city, has called a meeting for 8 o’clock Wednesday night at the Chamber of Commerce rooms for the purpose of organizing another class of aliens who want to become American citizens.
Arrangements will be made to teach the foreigners those things which they must know before they can be citizens and some arrangements will be made for a teacher who will conduct the classes regularly. Applications for citizenship will be received again next February and those who join the class can be prepared by that time.
Carries million salmon eggs
Gas boat Tramp has perishable cargo
Destined for Rogue river hatchery and Capt. Dave Colvin is anxious to get away
Capt. Dave Colvin of the gasoline schooner Tramp who is now in the harbor waiting a change of weather suitable to sail for Rogue river is getting anxious about leaving. He has to take to Rogue river a cargo consisting of about one million chinook salmon eggs.
The eggs will be taken to the hatchery on Rogue river. They were sent here from Portland by express and must be taken to Rogue river by boat. The eggs are packed in boxes, the million eggs being divided into about a dozen boxes. The eggs are in trays with muslin bottoms and they fit into the box which has two walls and is fitted between walls with sawdust.
On top of the box fits a tray of metal with holes in the bottom and this is filled with ice. As the ice melts the cold water drips over the layers of eggs below.
Of course this time of the year with the eggs packed under the ice they will keep for a long time but of course they will not remain good indefinitely and Capt. Colvin is anxious to get his perishable cargo safely to the hatchery on Rogue river.
Three schools may be joined
Consolidation of districts at Myrtle Point planned
Comes as the result of destruction of the Norway school house recently — superintendent approves
Preliminary plans for a consolidation of three school districts around Myrtle Point with the Myrtle Point city district were discussed at a big meeting in Myrtle Point last evening. All of the talks were favorable.
County Superintendent Mulkey attended the meeting and came to Coos Bay this morning. He is enthusiastic over the proposition. Before anything final can be done, meetings will be held in the other three districts which are Norway, Pleasant Point and Springtown.
The consolidation idea developed from the destruction of the Norway school by fire recently.
Nothing final can be done before the annual school meetings which will be held next June.
The districts all lie within a radius of three miles of the Myrtle Point school so that the transportation problem, the most difficult of most school consolidations, will not be difficult to handle there.
There are 463 persons of school age in the four districts, of whom 132 reside in the three districts outside of Myrtle Point.
Local sugar famine is on
Steamer Curacao carries shipment past
Has 250 sacks aboard which will be sold at $10 a hundred wholesale
The steamer Curacao bound from San Francisco for Coos Bay and Portland found the bar too rough yesterday to cross in and last evening continued on to Portland without making the stop here. As a result there is a severe shortage of sugar in Marshfield.
The steamer brought 250 sacks of new Hawaiian sugar billed to this place. The merchants were expecting it but it will not arrive until the vessel comes back Saturday or Sunday from Portland. The stores are practically out of sugar. One wholesale firm wired to Portland and had a few sacks sent down by express to relieve the shortage.
Wholesales at $10
The new shipment of sugar will wholesale at $10 a hundred and retail at probably $12 and $12.50 a hundred. That which is shipped by express for the emergency will wholesale at $1.70 more as it cost that much per hundred pounds to bring it here by express.
50 YEARS — 1970
Fishermen agree not to accept 20 cents
CHARLESTON — Fishermen met Sunday night and agreed not to go fishing for crab at the 20 cents they were offered Sunday by one dealer.
At the same time, the fishermen said they would supply processors at the original price of 25 cents offered to open the crab season this year, according to Leonard Hall, Charleston commercial fisherman.
Johnny O. Brown, who presided at the meeting Sunday, said one Charleston dealer was attempting to cut the price. No other dealers indicated they were cutting, said Brown.
A meeting is set for today at 3 p.m. in Newport, where fishermen are also said to be having price trouble, according to Hall. A delegation of fishermen from Charleston will attend the Newport meeting. Heading the delegation will be Walter Barnett, Charleston.
Eureka Fisheries and Hallmark Fisheries paid 25 cents for crab on Friday and said boats were held in port by bad weather today. Neither indicated they would cut the price.
Bandon woman amazed at being named winner in nationwide Borden ‘Say Cheese’ contest
BANDON — Still amazed and “feeling like the whole thing isn’t real,” a 65-year-old great-grandmother and cranberry grower by hobby has been awarded one of four first place prizes in Borden Foods nationwide “Say Cheese” contest.
Sarah Mallory, a 35-year resident of the Bandon area, was still stunned with winning the first prize jet tour for two to any spot in the nation. J.B. Iremonger, Seattle based district manager for the food company and Oregon unit manager G.W. Morgan were at the Mallory home to award the prize.
“I only wish my husband and I were younger of we could enjoy the prize,” Mrs. Mallory told the Borden Company executives. Asked where she would like to go if the trip were possible, she said, “Well, I’ve always wanted to see the east coast, maybe Florida would be nice.”
Talking with the Borden executives, Mrs. Mallory told of entering several contests every year. “I guess I’m just a gambler from way back,” she said smiling. “I’ll probably really start entering contests now in earnest.”
Mrs. Mallory’s 72-year-old husband Ray said “I’ll have to stop picking on Sarah now for entering all those contests.”
Dave Glenz is named Am Golfer
PORTLAND — Dave Glenz, Coquille, the University of Oregon senior who won the Oregon Golf Assocaition Champion of Champions Tournament, was named Oregon Amateur Golfer of the Year Saturday night.
Bob Duden, pro at Glendoveer Golf Course here, was named professional golfer of the year.
Both titles are awarded on a point system.
Duden won the Oregon and Washington Open titles.
Glenz also won the Royal Oaks Invitational.
D-9 may transfer junior high students
A proposal to absorb Marshfield Junior High School building into the high school complex was outlined Monday night to the Coos Bay School District 9 directors. This would result in shifting of students to other schools, it was pointed out.
School Superintendent John Crowley was instructed to prepare estimated costs figures for the proposal, which was tied to renovation of Marshfield High School, where most of the cost would occur. Further consideration will be given at the next board meeting.
This move would add cafeteria space, gyms, rest rooms as well as classrooms to the high school complex while at the same time removing some 250 students from that area, it was noted.
Under the proposal, the junior high students would be moved to Michigan Avenue School and Millicoma Junior High School. The fifth and sixth graders at Michigan would be housed in relocatable classrooms moved from the high school. About five such structures would have to be moved, Crowley said. They would be vacated as high school students occupied the junior high.
20 YEARS — 2000
Grant helps complete Bandon theater
BANDON —The sound of buffing machines, hammers and drills filled the Sprague Community Theater last Thursday as workers continued to prepare the auditorium for holiday performances.
While the 246-seat facility is nearing completion and has already begun hosting productions, a recent grant award will help make the facility a first-rate performing arts center, according to project manager Dan Almich.
The $75,000 grant from the Meyer Trust Foundation will be used to help fund construction of stage-rigging, lighting and video projection systems. These elements will help the facility attract performance groups and conventions, providing an influx of culture and revenue in the area, said Almich.
“We want this facility to be in use 40 of the 52 weeks of the year — then we’ll be successful,” said Almich, who along with fellow project manager Ray Kelley, brought the community theater proposal before the Bandon Lions in 1996.
Pearl Harbor Dec. 7 1941
Flashes of memory
Fifty-nine years ago today, a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor plunged a proud nation into war and led a mighty president to declare that the horror of that day would live in infamy for all time.
For a Coos Bay veteran who was there amidst the great explosions, fire, and loss of life, that fateful day exists as flashes of memory that hurtle back to life every so often.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese planes shattered the serenity on the Hawaiian island of Oahu in a massive surprises attack, destroying nearly half of America’s Pacific fleet, hundreds of aircraft on the ground and leaving nearly 2,500 servicemen dead.
Bob Bangs was one of the lucky ones.
The Coos Bay real estate agent, now 80, was stationed on the USS Maryland, a powerful battleship that was home to more than 1,600 men and eight 16-inch guns feared the world over. Bangs said some memories of that day are fuzzy and what he has read about the attack in the many years since have given him a clearer picture.
But he does remember.
On that morning, as Bangs attended to his duties as a metal worker in the ship’s engineering room, the Maryland was moored in battleship row between the equally mighty USS Oklahoma and the island, said Bangs.
“That’s significant,” he said, displaying a picture of the ship set against the smoke-filled sky above Pearl Harbor, “because about 15 minutes into the attack, the Oklahoma was torpedoed and capsized.”
Former Pirate Helfrich joins Koetter at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — New Arizona State coach Dirk Koetter will bring seven of his nine assistants from Boise State, including former Marshfield standout Mark Helfrich, the Sun Devils announced Wednesday.
Helfrich was the quarterbacks coach for Koetter at Boise State and worked with Koetter at the University of Oregon.
Helfrich was a graduate assistant at Oregon when Koetter was the Ducks’ offensive coordinator.
He graduated from Marshfield in 1992 and was quarterback for the Pirates for more than two years, beginning halfway through his sophomore season, Pirate coach Kent Wigle said.
His senior year, Marshfield ended up reaching the state quarterfinals, and he followed that with a career starting at Southern Oregon University and played one year with a European team.
His father Mike Helfrich is an assistant coach for Marshfield’s football team and the chairman of the school’s stadium expansion project.
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository stored in Marshfield High School courtesy of Coos Bay Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In