As I mentioned last week, every year, about this time, I conduct a one-on-one conversation with each of the 21 members of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Board. The purpose is to get their sense of where the organization is at and where it’s headed. I shared some of those insights with you on three of the seven subject areas already. Here are another three.
Advocacy
• My business benefits personally from the LAT work.
• For issues, we look at everybody’s side and then take positions on what we believe is best for our home. All sides are shown respect
• I think the Chamber involvement with LAT issue focus, for or against, was good throughout the session.
Chamber Membership
• It is really hard for a small business to be on the Board.
• The new influx of younger members and their willingness to participate is great.
• What does the membership need and what do our teams need to be effective, should be a constant focus.
• New members need personal invites, seeing all the opportunities for investing for visibility and impact, in all the Chamber does.
Chamber Operations
• I love that the Chamber celebrates people’s success in business. I know how hard it is to stay above water in a small town so we should celebrate those special moments.
• Our office provides for good teamwork with all participants
• People are paying attention to our area and willing to direct the changes from within. Success builds success.
• I like the BOLD concept and a focus of value to our customers.
• Our Chamber is very engaged in the community, with lots of agencies and opportunities to put your time into.
So Chamber member, lots of great things going on that you can be part of today. Give us a call and we’ll line you up.
Remember our Business is Helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
