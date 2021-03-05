It’s almost Spring! Isn’t it great to go to work and come home in the daylight? All over the daffodils are blooming, grass is growing and rhododendrons are budding out. Our thoughts, normally, would turn to baseball, graduations and getting ready for visitors. This year we are looking to reopen, stay healthy and share our wonderful home with our neighbors and visitors alike.
If you think your business isn’t a tourist related business, think again. Besides simply accommodations and restaurants, guests impact all parts of our economy. In 2019, Coos County visitors spent $29 million on ground transportation and motor fuel. They spent over $30 million in retail stores and another $26 million in grocery stores. In total, visitors spent some $277 million in Coos County and guess what, it’s your employees that keep them coming back.
Remember when a person who had one bad experience used to tell 10 other people about it? Twenty years ago, Travel Oregon estimated that each bad experience cost a community $20,000. With Facebook, Twitter and other social media tools, imagine what that costs equates to today.
Now imagine what great experiences can do for your business. Visitors spend more and stay longer if they feel welcome. Why consumers will pay 10% more for a product or service from businesses that offers great customer service. To replace an existing customer, your businesses will spend five times more to attract a new one.
So, what can we do to get ready for this year’s guests? Focus on customer service, visitor appreciation and area knowledge with your staff. Sign up for the free online training for your frontline folks and help them to Know Their Community (KYC)! Register now at http://tourism.oregonstate.edu/camb/. It only takes a little time invested to make a big difference for our community and your business.
Remember Our Business is helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
