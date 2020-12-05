The Chamber Minute: Stay in contact
So how are you doing? Isn’t it odd not to be able to go to the movies or out to your favorite restaurant or just walk around the Shore Acres Gardens? As we watch the news from across our nation, we see the reasons for staying home, even though it impacts our work, our businesses and even our worship.
But it can be overwhelming. Occasionally, I have to turn from my 24 hour news channel and watch a Christmas movie on Hallmark. While they all have good endings, it’s the focus on family gathering and the strong community ties which most impacts me.
Several years ago I was being treated for cancer with regular doses of chemo. While I knew I would lose my hair, it didn’t occur to me that I would lose most of my energy. We had wood stove and a bit of wood on hand. One afternoon my timberlands friends showed up with two truckloads of nice wood. That next morning, I was awakened by the sound of splitting mauls working the wood. Men from my congregation were splitting and stacking my wood. What a terrific sense of family and community that made me feel.
Friends, let’s not let anyone feel isolated in these challenging times. Let’s strive to keep that sense of togetherness and community. Call each other regularly. Maybe it’s just to say hello. Maybe it’s to find out what the other needs. If there are needs, help folks out. Also, show your appreciation for our frontline warriors like medical staff, first responders and all our public safety people.
Sense of Community is something we control. Let’s make sure it thrives especially during these challenging times. For truly, together we can make a difference.
