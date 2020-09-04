So how are you doing these days? It certainly is a blessing to be getting out to our favorite restaurants, the beach or simply go to the store. That’s assuming that you have mastered putting your mask on without fogging your glasses. Today, we can see and visit one another. Of course, we have to ensure we are masked and maintaining our social distancing. But that is in stark contrast to those up the coast who are still in Phase 1 restrictions.
September always seemed like the beginning of a new year. What with the start of school, football Friday nights and selecting that perfect pumpkin from the patch up Allegany. September is a month of new beginnings. This year those opportunities are quite different than last year, in business, tourism and community. Let’s just look at education and schools. What a challenge for students, parents and teachers. Kids learn in different ways which are not necessarily all covered through the internet. There are ways you can help, from the family next door to the school itself. Find them and volunteer. That’s what neighbors are for.
Friends, let’s not let anyone feel isolated in these challenging times. Let’s strive to keep that sense of togetherness and community. We certainly are in this together. Call or visit each other regularly. Maybe it’s just to say hello. Maybe it’s to find out what the other needs. If there are needs, help folks out. Also, show your appreciation for our frontline warriors like medical staff, first responders and all our public safety people.
Sense of Community is something we control. Let’s make sure it thrives especially during these challenging times. For truly, together we can make a difference.
Remember, our Business is Helping your Business and like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
