With fallen leaves clogging your gutters and frost on the windshield, we begin thinking about the new year. At the chamber, we begin our preparation for 2021’s opportunities and successes with the annual board planning session.
For the past several years, we have used your input about what you see are the most important issues facing our community, how you think the chamber has been dealing with them and what you would like to have us address in the next year.
With that information and our Committee 2021 goals, the chamber sets its strategic objectives for the next year.
Part of the success of that effort depends on leadership. The executive committee for 2021 was just elected so let me share that information with you.
President — Lonni Corona, Harmony Homecare
President-Elect — Rick Osborn, Farmers Insurance
Past President — Todd Goergen, Boxcar Hill Campground
Vice President, Government Affairs & Economic Development — Rick Skinner, Superior Construction Consulting Services
Vice President, Tourism & Membership — Jeremy Oliver, Yellow Cab Taxi Co.
Vice President, Communications & Community Outreach — Stacy Dewater, Star of Hope
Secretary — Lisa Farr, Farr’s Hardware
Treasurer — Pam Plummer, Oregon Pacific Bank
Your community has succeeded as a result of people working together. Your chamber of commerce provides the perfect mechanism for continued community cooperation and success. So, come join us and be part of the team!
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook!
