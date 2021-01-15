Last week we talked about how you can make a difference in our local business climate by working on one of your chamber’s teams. We didn’t get through all the opportunities at that time, so let me introduce you to more of them.
Marketing & Communication — this team reviews and revises all means of communication, to include website, social media, press releases, radio and others to ensure that our message gets out successfully.
Membership Development — has been extremely active this past year with new member recognition opportunities, developing personal contacts with all members, and reinforcing the value and benefits of membership to maintain a strong and viable organization.
Education — provides support to our local schools so they have the resources to help students achieve their dreams and become productive adults, by improving communication with business community, monitoring school performance, recognizing teacher excellence, exposing students to careers and job opportunities and enhancing facilities. Additionally, in 2020, they established an scholarship program for area students.
Events — Plans and coordinates activities that raise funds while also providing great times to meet, greet and enjoy your fellow members and potential members.
Tourism — Takes a leadership role in developing and improving tourism partnerships and communications on all levels. They provide ideas, resources and programs to support both new and expanding tourism based businesses.
Transportation — works continuously to ensure that highways, rail, air and Port services are maintained and upgraded to better serve the businesses and residents on the South Coast.
Chamber members can be part of any of these teams. In fact, that is the only way we are successful. So if one of these looks interesting to you, give us a call and we will set you up.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
