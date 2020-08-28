Country singer Aaron Tippin had a song a few years ago entitled, “You got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything." Our Legislative Action Team (LAT) takes that to heart. It’s important for your Chamber to promote those things which give us a positive economic climate to grow your business and create a healthy community for your family.
The LAT has actively participated in every legislative session since 2011. In the 2019 long session, they tracked and worked the bills in support of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce (OSCC) Legislative Agenda. While we have not been successful in every fight, the chambers of commerce in Oregon are having an impact in Salem.
The LAT, over the past few years, has developed a strong relationship with our legislators through the OSCC Chamber Day at the capitol, twice monthly teleconferences with them which we sponsor with the college, and direct contact with their offices.
During the session, our team meets as many times as necessary, each month, to be timely and effective. The 2020, 35 day session at the legislature was intense. It was filled with challenges for Oregon businesses and communities which the LAT strived to balance for all of us. Beyond the legislature, your LAT is actively participating in many other local issues to make a difference for you.
Currently, as we prepare for the 2020 general election and the 2021 legislative session, the long shadow of COVID-19 covers our families, communities and businesses. If there was ever a time to provide strong guidance to government, it is now! And it is up to us! So, Chamber member, if you want to have an impact, give us a call and join the LAT.
Remember "Our Business is Helping your Business." And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
