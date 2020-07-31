Have you ever wondered what a city councilor really does? Did you know that Coos County is Oregon’s leading producer of cranberries? Were you aware of the many opportunities for good live theater and music productions in our area? The answers to these and many other questions can be found in the Chamber’s Leadership Coos program.
Leadership Coos is an excellent way to see the total picture of what this area is about. Whether you have lived here all your life or just arrived in Oregon’s Bay Area, in the nine months of Leadership Coos you will learn facts, find services and discover opportunities you never knew existed. You also share time with a diverse group of professionals who make up your class, those giving presentations and the Leadership Coos committee members who were always on hand to direct the process.
One day per month from September through May participants attend seminars, tours and briefings which show them the issues and opportunities within our community and challenge them to become involved in the political or community organizations that match their interest. Monthly subjects, for example, range from Natural Resources & Agriculture, the historic foundation of our economy, to How we are Governed, from the city to the federal level, to Living in the Bay Area — talking about arts, entertainment and recreation, and many more topic areas.
Leadership Coos is finalizing its 32nd class now for 2020-2021. We have been blessed to live in this place, at this time. With the new insights gained through Leadership Coos, we encourage you to put your talents into action for your community, as many of the over 800 program alumni already have.
So, if this sounds interesting to you, give us a call today and we will get you in the class.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
