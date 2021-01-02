In 2019, Portland State University came out with its population projections and for Coos County they predicted 25 years of no growth. That was before the pandemic. I’m not inclined to accept that future and I hope you are not either. It is truly time for a new path. So, what is your BOLD idea for Oregon’s Bay Area and Coos County?
BOLD is a community defining its vision, mission and values and collaborating with civic officials andleaders throughout the community to come together for the success of the Bay Area. Our community has survived because of the passion of the people who live here. Where would this area be without the John Whittys, the Louie Simpsons, the Gordon Rosses or dozens of others throughout our history. Where would this community be without all of us who care enough about it to come to activities like EOF and learn what opportunities and challenges are facing our economy in the future, so that we can plan to succeed? You are all leaders. Everyone plays a role in this community. It’s our time to come together with a common vision for, and a common voice defining, what our home is and will be. It is time that we take the reins and define who we are, what we want to be and what is good for us and our children. Now that’s a BOLD idea!
We know every business venture starts with a vision. So I’m here to ask you, what is your BOLD vision for Oregon’s Bay Area and Coos County? In our new political landscape, this is your chance to voice and implement those ideas. BOLD is about driving change through engagement. To keep change moving, we will need to share and report our ideas during the first month of 2021. Then, together, we will define our next steps.
Remember “Our Business is helping your Business”. And like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In