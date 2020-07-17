Several years ago, your Chamber began doing its annual planning in a different way. We decided to ask each of our members for their opinion of our direction and operations as a business association. We did this through an online survey.
Our current survey is composed of 20 questions, which include such things as: “How relevant is the Chamber to your business," “How important is it for the Chamber to promote the community” and “How important is it for the Chamber to provide programs to help build business relationships?"
From your responses, the Board defined the focus areas in 2010 to guide our efforts for that year, as:
• Economic Development & Business Retention
• Membership — support, development and engagement
• Governments affairs & business advocacy
• Community cooperation & communication
With survey results over the last nine years, we refined our 2010 work into the 2020 Strategic Objectives of:
• Create a Strong Local Economy
• Promote the Community
• Provide Networking Opportunities
• Represent Business Issues
• Build a Strong Chamber
Each of these objectives have several operational focus points identified to guide the Chamber’s efforts. In fact, many were guided by a board director champion, with specific results tracked quarterly.
This is your Chamber! We listen and respond to what you, the members, would like to see done and are willing to put your time into. Therefore, be watching in your email box, beginning Sept. 1 for this year’s survey. It will be up for a month, giving you plenty of time to respond. Last year we enjoyed a strong participation by the membership. Let’s look to double or triple that this year. Then we truly can celebrate “Our Time to Shine” and make a difference in our community both today and tomorrow.
Remember Our Business is Helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In