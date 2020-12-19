I like stories, so let me share a true one with you.
Miles Ecker was a normal 9 year in many ways. This adventure started in a Cracker Barrel parking lot where, as the family was going into eat, he found a $20 bill. While visions of what he could buy with it were going through his head, a man in an Army uniform came into the restaurant. Miles decided he wanted to give the money to the soldier. So he wrote a note and gave that and the money to him.
Dear Soldier,
My dad was a soldier. He is in heaven now. I found this $20 in the parking lot when we got here. We like to pay it forward in my family. It’s your lucky day!
Thank you for your service. Miles Ecker, a gold star kid.
Miles’ dad was killed in Iraq, during the first year after he was born.
After Steve Hartman shared the story on the evening news, many responded to Miles, wanting to give him the $20 back. He instead asked that any money be given to the Snowball Express Association, which helps kids who have lost their military parents in war. Within weeks over a quarter million dollars was contributed.
That $20, Miles found, was converted to a currency called kindness, invested with a stranger and made a difference.
What that young man’s actions represent is the something that is special in each and every one of us. We have all been gifted with the ability to make a difference. We have to be aware of what that talent is and use it. Maybe at school or work or the food bank or in the chamber. That’s our challenge as a community. And if we, together, decide to make that difference, I have no doubt that the Oregon Coast, will have an excellent future. It’s in your hands.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In