Our area has been dealing with the impact of a tough economy for a long time. Over 25 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched.
The 28th annual Economic Outlook Forum is scheduled for Friday December 11th from 6:45 to 11:00 am at the Mill Casino-Hotel, with all COVID-19 protocols in place. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.
The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided, virtually, by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center around the many impacts of both commercial and recreational fishing in the Coos Bay area. One local update will feature the Port talking about the small boat basin operation, the shipyard and other commercial support services. Another update will stress the economic impact coming from the view of the Salmon Commission. The final session will focus on the impact of recreational fishing and its tourism value. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory joint presentation from John Bacon, Small Business Development Center, and Shaun Gibbs, South Coast Development Council, on the economic present and future of Oregon’s South Coast.
So mark it down, December 11th, watch for the registration forms about mid November.
