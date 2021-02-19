Customer service is key to the vitality of our community. Businesses strive every day to not only meet, but exceed their customer’s needs. Have you had an outstanding customer service experience at a local store or restaurant that made you want to tell everyone about it? It’s that kind of service the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce honors each quarter with its 5 Star Customer Service Awards. The nominations will be evaluated by the chamber’s executive committee. Quarterly awards will be revealed on line until our weekly Wednesday Business Connection luncheons are available again. A yearly award for outstanding customer service will be chosen from the year’s winners and given at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet. There is no guarantee, however, that there will be an award for each quarter without your nominations.
Selection criteria include, but are not limited to:
- A commitment to customer service. A consistent commitment to customer service. With demonstrable pride in, and ownership of, that organizational culture by all employees.
- Customer follow up and product satisfaction. The organization should consistently request and listen to feedback from its customers. With that information they strive to improve their service and the experience for the customer.
- Additional Insights. There is always a prompt response to customer requests and keeping to agreed-upon timelines, combined with consistent delivery and quality. Information is always available by all appropriate channels for customers, by understanding how they want to receive that material and providing it.
Nomination forms can be found on the chamber website, oregonsbayarea.org , or stop by the BACC office in Coos Bay. They are simple to fill out, being only a single page. So, thank you for taking the time to help recognize and celebrate great businesses in our area.
