It’s hard to believe we already celebrated the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer! As you know, the Chamber has spent the first half of 2020 focused on “Our Time to Shine” as we worked on our five Strategic Objectives of:
• Create a Strong Local Economy
• Promote the Community
• Provide Networking Opportunities
• Represent Business Issues
• Build a strong Chamber
Here are some highlights of what your Chamber accomplished in our first five months!
• Had an excellent Chamber Awards Banquet celebrating our community’s successes while having fun with over 300 of you.
• Broadcast 25 Chamber Minutes, each Monday on Bi-Coastal Media stations and Saturday in The World.
• Held 10 Wednesday Business Connection luncheons, until the COVID-19 virus hit, with an average attendance of 46 people, to a high of 102.
• Graduated the 31st Leadership Coos class.
• Held two ribbon cuttings for new or expanded businesses
• Showcased two businesses with the Business after Hours program.
• Our Legislative Action Team (LAT) was actively engaged in the 2020 Legislative session working hard on legislation impacting you.
• Our Membership Development committee facilitated the Feb. 27 Membership Recognition and Directory distribution event in which 66% of our members were visited.
• The response to the COVID-19 virus impact began in mid-March and has dominated all personal, business and community operations. Your Chamber has been a weekly source of information and resources concerning both personal and economic health. We will get through this together.
The Bay Area is creating its own future, rather than passively “waiting for the economy to rebound." The continued success of our Bay Area Chamber of Commerce requires the active participation of all our members, especially with today’s challenges. You have all been gifted with the ability to make a difference. So in the words of an old hymn, “Brighten the Corner Where You Are." Together we can make a difference here.
Remember: Our Business is Helping your Business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
