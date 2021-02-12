Coos Bay, OR — Southwestern Oregon Community College will host Jacy Good and Steve Johnson as they share their powerful message "Hang up and Drive,” on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Jacy's life was changed forever because of a distracted driver on his phone. She and Steve now dedicate their time to sharing their story in an effort to create safer roads for everyone.
This is a free event made possible thanks to a sponsorship by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Everyone is encouraged to attend this virtual presentation at: https://socc-edu.zoom.us/j/98869822625.
For information, please contact Chloe Eberline at chloe.eberlein@socc.edu.
