Coos Bay, OR — Southwestern Oregon Community College will host Jacy Good and Steve Johnson as they share their powerful message "Hang up and Drive,” on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.  

Jacy's life was changed forever because of a distracted driver on his phone. She and Steve now dedicate their time to sharing their story in an effort to create safer roads for everyone.

This is a free event made possible thanks to a sponsorship by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Everyone is encouraged to attend this virtual presentation at: https://socc-edu.zoom.us/j/98869822625.  

For information, please contact Chloe Eberline at chloe.eberlein@socc.edu

