COOS BAY — The Star of Hope Activity Center, Inc., has been awarded a grant from United Way of Southwestern Oregon in the amount of $1,000 from the Nonprofit Organization Emergency Fund.
“Our COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund provides grant awards to Coos County and Curry County nonprofit organizations needing assistance due to conditions caused directly by the COVID-19 pandemic," states United Way's mission for the Nonprofit Organization Emergency Fund.
Star of Hope Activity Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1964 to provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities in Coos County.
The grant award will be used to provide vital personal protective equipment to individuals supported in the center's Supported Living Program, such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, extra soaps and cleaners for their homes.
Individuals in this program live independently in the community and on very limited incomes, most falling well below the poverty level.
"We are deeply grateful for this grant to keep some of our most vulnerable citizens protected during the COVID-19 pandemic," said a press release from Star of Hope.
