COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College welcomes Dr. Jason Hafner from Rice University in Houston, Texas to present at the first lecture of the college's 2020-21 Physics and Astronomy Virtual Lecture series. Dr. Hafner is a physics, astronomy and chemistry professor who will discuss his biomedical research on nanotechnology applications and how it may apply to early diagnosis of medical conditions and other critical applications.
The lecture will take place virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and will be available via Southwestern's live stream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2020-21.
Dr. Hafner will present results analyzing lipid bilayer structures using spectral analysis of Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering enhanced using gold nanorods. SERS can detect minute quantities of substances based on their molecular vibrations. It has been widely pursued as a platform for label-free biological and chemical sensing, allowing for identification of minute quantities of substances on the nanoscale.
To learn more about Dr. Hafner's research visit his blog at http://hafnerlab.blogs.rice.edu/
The Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series is a presentation of the Physics and Engineering department at Southwestern, supported in part by the Southwestern Foundation. Media and interested community members can contact Dr. Aaron Coyner, Associate Professor of Physics at Southwestern, via phone at 541-294-5992 or via email at aaron.coyner@socc.edu for more information.
